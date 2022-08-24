SAFE Gulf country cattle breeding property Timora Station has been running about 4000 breeders, removing all of the calves at weaning.
Located on the Carron River about 80km south east of Normanton, 110km west of Croydon and 156km from Karumba, the pastoral holding lease covers 76,600 hectares (189,283 acres) in two titles.
Advertisement
Timora is described as being semi-open forest country with mainly ti-tree, quinine, box and some wattle. Grasses include white and black spear, plume sorghum, other natives, and herbages in season.
There is about 5200ha of pasture improvement with seca and verano stylo.
The property is described as being well grassed at present with one paddock destocked since late 2021.
Timora has eight main paddocks and three holding paddocks fenced with mainly three barbed wires on steel running posts with steel or wooden end assemblies.
The 1000 head capacity steel cattle yards feature a seven-way race draft, crush, calf cradle and loading ramp and are situated alongside a council maintained gravel road, which provides very good access.
There is also a second set of yards constructed from 200 steel portable panels, seven gates and a loading ramp with a three-way race draft and calf cradle.
The yards and fencing are described as being well maintained.
Water is supplied by 30 dams, 27 have fenced squares around them, the other three are in the holding paddocks. The 15 natural waterholes all fenced with squares. Three of the large dams are equipped with solar pumps to supply 12 concrete troughs. The average annual rainfall is 900mm (36 inches).
Improvements include a new three-bedroom house constructed from prefabricated cold room panels, which provide excellent insulation and durability and a 18x12m steel shed with two 22,500 litre rainwater tanks. There is also a three bedroom donga, said to be repairable.
The house is located on a council maintained gravel road 20km from the bitumen road linking Normanton and Croydon.
A 2008 LandCruiser ute, Kubota tractor with a bucket and forks, Isuzu 4WD truck with a stock crate, and a Honda 500 quad bike are also being offered with the property.
Tenders on Timora close with Kennedy Rural on September 5.
Contact Matthew Kennedy, 0488 418 788, Kennedy Rural.
Advertisement
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.