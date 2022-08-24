Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Gulf country's Timora presents 4000 breeding cow opportunity

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 24 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KENNEDY RURAL: Gulf country property Timora Station has been running about 4000 breeders, removing all of the calves at weaning.

SAFE Gulf country cattle breeding property Timora Station has been running about 4000 breeders, removing all of the calves at weaning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.