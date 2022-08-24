Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Brisbane Valley sells well above pre-auction expectations

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated August 24 2022 - 6:13am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO highly prized Brisbane Valley breeder blocks have sold for well above pre-auction expections.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.