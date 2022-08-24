Some of Australia's leading horsemen are rallying behind master horseman Ken May who has been suffering with severe health issues over the past few years.
Respected horseman Ian Francis is in the process of organising a testimonial dinner for Mr May, to coincide with the Dalby Australian Stock Horse events and sale in December.
Mr Francis said the Dalby Events Centre at the showgrounds has been booked for Thursday evening, December 1.
"We have been trying to get a venue to coincide at various major horse events for some time but COVID restrictions have played havoc with the organising," Mr Francis said.
"While we haven't finalised catering numbers, we are looking for support from like-minded people who wish to attend."
Mr Francis said it was a way of giving back by those who have been inspired and mentored by Mr May.
During the evening an auction will be held and items already in hand include a John Arnold custom saddle, an arena drag from Thomas Arena Products, and specialised jewellery from Ann Wiedon.
Other leading horse trainers, including Clint Anderson, are putting together horsemanship tribute clinics and the proceeds raised from those will also go to Mr May to help with his cost of treatments.
Mr May has suffered some pretty serious skin cancer issues, a heart attack, and then was hospitalised after suffering a stroke on August, 2018.
Mr Francis said Ken May touched the lives and inspired many horsemen around the country.
"He is a lifelong horsemen and one of the pioneers of the Australian Stockman's Challenge movement," he said.
Over 50 years, Mr May has risen to prominence as a jockey, trainer and instructor, before travelling the world teaching young riders the ropes.
He has been a professional horse instructor since 1972, and was the inaugural senior horse instructor for 12 years at Longreach Pastoral College, where he was instrumental in putting together the equine curriculum.
After he left Longreach Pastoral College, Mr May and his partner Anita Martin have run horsemanship, cattle work, and colt starting clinics around Australia.
"Ken has influenced a lot of riders and trainers in the horse industry, many who have gone on to make a great contribution in the rural sector," Mr Francis said.
There is a Tribute Ken May Facebook page to keep everyone up to date, and those who would like to know more about the dinner should contact Ian Francis on mobile 0427 134 665.
