Ken May's tribute set to coincide with Dalby ASH sale weekend

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
August 24 2022 - 3:00am
A testimonial dinner for Ken May is being planned at the Dalby Events Centre on the eve of the Dalby Australian Stock Hose Sale in December.

Some of Australia's leading horsemen are rallying behind master horseman Ken May who has been suffering with severe health issues over the past few years.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

