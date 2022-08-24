CATTLE from one of the oldest breeds in the world are set to be on offer for the first time in Australia as part of an online auction.
In an Australian first, Nguni bulls and females will go up for bids via AuctionsPlus from 12.30pm on Friday.
A total of 15 lots consisting of stud bulls, pregnancy-tested-in-calf females, steers, herd bulls and genetics packages will be on offer.
Vendors from across the country including Henham Ngunis, Gundaroo, NSW, Mount Pleasant Grazing, Bowen and GH Roux Trading, Pilton will be offering cattle.
Originating in Africa, Nguni is one of the oldest breeds of cattle in the world, having been around for 6000 years, and is considered the natural fully adapted Bos taurus of the southern hemisphere.
The breed is described as having 'flat-boned' cattle with thin hides and naturally oily short slick hair as well as being typically placid cattle, which first arrived in the country about 20 years ago.
Vendor Edwin Rous said there had been plenty of interest in the first sale.
"We've had an open day at Mount Pleasant and about 70 to 100 people attended with the hopes of buying some cattle through the sale," he said.
"It is our hope that we may be able to run one of these sales annually, but it is fair to say this sale is a big step forward for the breed here in Australia."
Mr Rous said he was confident the sale would give curious producers with "great insight" into the breed's potential.
"The good thing about this sale is that there is not only stud bulls and stud females, but crossbred commercial females as well," he said.
"It will allow potential buyers who are looking for a straight Nguni herd, as well as those looking at crossbreeding them with other breeds, a chance to find what they need.
"The popularity of the breed is certainly growing because it is a breed that has survived more than 6000 years of evolution and has proven to succeed, especially in harsh conditions like we have in parts of Australia."
