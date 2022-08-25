Weaner steers crack 700c at Roma store sale

A total of 5881 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 722c and averaged 717c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 718c and averaged 660c, steers 280-330kg reached 666c and averaged 611c, and steers 330-400kg reached 614c and averaged 554c. Feeder steers 400-500kg range topped at 518c averaging 476c.
FI and MJ Taylor, Lying Downs, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 712c reaching $1859 to average $1791. Camelot Grazing Co, Camelot, Yuleba, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 696c reaching $1863 to average $1699. The Angus cross heifers sold to 516c reaching $1214 to average $1038.
Warren Point Pastoral Company, Warren Point, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 684c reaching $2176 to average $1847. The Hereford cross heifers sold to 456c reaching $1272 to average $1123. JG Gobbert TA/ Lowan Hills Pastoral Co, Lowan Hills, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 684c reaching $1963 to average $1788.
Callum Crozier, Daranbar, Charleville, sold Angus cross steers to 674c reaching $1760 to average $1637. KC Chandler, Glentulloch, Injune sold Simmental cross steers to 672c reaching $2170 to average $1890. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 578c reaching $1569 to average $1450.
DJ and NH Chandler, Cobbadah, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 662c reaching $2025 to average $1870. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 568c reaching $1660 to average $1500. Sutton Beef sold Angus cross steers to 656c reaching $2103 to average $1921.
Wythburn Grazing, Echo Hills, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross steers to 648c reaching $2070 to average $1951. The Angus cross heifers sold to 582c reaching $1868 to average $1694. Boxvale Cattle Co, Boxvale, Taroom, sold steers to 642c reaching $2465 to average $1759.
Brett and Sandy Southern, Neabul Downs, St George, sold Angus cross steers to 638c reaching $1847 to average $1619. Glenrowan Grazing Co 2, Glenrowan, Morven, sold Braford steers to 634c reaching $2015 to average $1952. TJ and JA Sorensen, Westerdale, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 628c reaching $2126 to average $2024.
Yambutta Pastoral Co sold Simmental cross steers to 602c reaching $2141 to average $2108. EJ and CF Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma, sold Charolais steers to 576c reaching $1921 to average $1833. The Charolais heifers sold to 520c reaching $1627 to average $1587.
AR, C and NJ Hamilton, Beresford, Taroom, sold Brangus cross steers to 566c reaching $1890 to average $1872. EST J W Golden, Dragon Crest, Yuleba, sold Hereford steers to 552c reaching $2302 to average $2020. The Hereford heifers sold to 500c reaching $1960 to average $1739. The Hereford cows sold to 369c reaching $2619 to average $2453.
Ambo Grazing Co, Ambo Station, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 508c reaching $2287 to average $2088. The Santa Gertrudis cows sold to 386c reaching $2849 to average $2605. Noogilla Cattle Co, Woodlands, Mitchell, sold Charolais cross steers to 490c reaching $2119 to average $2070.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 610c and averaged 508c, heifers 200- 280kg topped at 628c and averaged 524c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 610c, averaging 496c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 500c, averaging 429c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 486c, averaging 437c.
FL and MR Miller, North Kooringa, Roma, sold Angus heifers to 628c reaching $1727 to average $1479.
Cows 330-400kg reached 324c and averaged 276c, cows 400-500kg topped at 370c, averaging 307c, cows 500-600kg topped at 386c, averaging 355c, and cows over 600kg topped at 397c, averaging 374c.
Palmtree Grazing Co., Palmtree, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 384c reaching $2578 to average $2260. JH and SM Mulcahy, Pringle Downs, Roma, sold Charolais cows to 382c reaching $2799 to average $2359. Taylor Grazing, Kevington, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 381c reaching $2537 to average $2271.
