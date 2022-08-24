Agricultural industry groups are being encouraged to contribute to the design and development of Emerald's new Central Queensland Smart Cropping Centre via an expressions of interest process.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said input from industry, growers, producers, agritech providers, supply chain businesses and the local community would drive much of the success of the CQSCC.
Industry is invited to become involved by submitting an EOI on DAF's Queensland Smart Farms web page.
Formerly known as the Emerald Agriculture College, the state government-funded four-year development of the centre began in late 2021.
Mr Furner said the centre would create jobs, new technologies and ensure food security.
"[It] means more good jobs in our agriculture sector and better services to the agriculture industry," Mr Furner said.
"It will boost local and national industry confidence to invest in new technologies and growing systems to achieve growth in productivity, expand exports and ensure future food security."
The minister said the CQSCC heralded a new era in agriculture.
"We're really excited about the robots and technologies we'll have available to showcase to industry and the ability to allow growers and producers to trial and test new technology," Mr Furner said.
It will be a centre in research, development and extension focused on supporting Queensland's cotton, grain and pulse industry and our growing AgTech industry.
The focus will be on platforms such as robotics, sensor networks, phenomics and data visualisation that demonstrate how technology and data will support farming systems in an environment of climate variability.
The CQSCC is part of the Queensland Smart Farms initiative which is developing a network of farms and facilities dedicated to advancing Australia's agriculture and food industries.
Central Queensland is an important agricultural production region, contributing significantly to Queensland's $19 billion agricultural industry.
