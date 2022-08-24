Queensland Country Life
Central Queensland Smart Cropping Centre expressions of interest open

August 24 2022 - 1:00am
Industry can help shape the Central Queensland Smart Cropping Centre. Picture: Supplied

Agricultural industry groups are being encouraged to contribute to the design and development of Emerald's new Central Queensland Smart Cropping Centre via an expressions of interest process.

