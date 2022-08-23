Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Camels replace horses at Dingo's annual race day | Photos

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 23 2022 - 10:11pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Camels replaced horses at this year's annual Dingo Race day event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.