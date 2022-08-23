Camels replaced horses at this year's annual Dingo Race day event.
Attracting it's largest crowd to date, over 5000 race goers traveled to the small country town on Saturday.
The Camel races were a crowd pleaser.
Mens Champion:
Bailey Olive 44.20 metres (beating 2021 winner Mark Dunne by 20cm)
Ladies Champion:
Tanya Olive 26.60 metres (2021 winner also)
Check out who caught the lens of the camera during the day.
Pictures: Noeleen Olive
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
