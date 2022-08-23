A change in marketing direction has paid off for Banana district cattle producer Simone Howard of Kianga after selling her weaners at the Moura sale last Friday.
Ms Howard has recently switched her operation from backgrounding her weaners and now sells them freshly weaned from their mothers, and she couldn't be happier with the result at the Moura Elders Fat and Store sale, last Friday.
Advertisement
In all, Elders yarded a total of 925 head for its second Moura sale for the year. It attracted a high quality yarding drew meatworks buyers and strong restocker support across the board.
Ms Howard offered a magnificent line of 340 Brangus and Brangus cross EU accredited steers to sell for a top of 718c/kg weighing 257 kilograms to return $1849/head.
Overall, Ms Howard's draft sold for an average of 655c/kg to return $1766/head.
Her best price in terms of dollars were a pen 22 Brangus steers selling for 632.2c/kg, with a weight of 314.3kgs to return $1987.12/head
Ms Howard said she had been watching the markets lately and decided to sell at the Moura sale due to the close proximity.
"We have sold our Theodore country and are changing our focus from backgrounding to turning off weaners, and we couldn't be happier with the result.
"It is the start of our turnoff and overall we will have 2000 weaners to sell during this year."
She also offered 89 Brahman heifers weighing 251.9kg that sold for 426c/kg returning $1073/head.
The best of the bullocks were a pen of Brahman and Brahman cross bullocks sold by Stewart Nobbs, Yoman Cattle Company, Moura.
Mr Nobbs earmarked the proceeds of the three Brahman bullocks which sold for 379.2c/kg, weighing 850kgs to return $3223.20/head to the CQ Rescue Helicopter.
He said he was delighted with the price they made.
"We had reason to call the CQ Rescue Helicopter last year at our Springsure property Yungaburra, and it really was life saving, for which we are grateful for," he said,
Dean Castledine, JDC Holdings, Dawsonette, Theodore, offered a line of 55 PTIC Santa and Santa/Hereford cows aged between eight to ten years, to sell for $2375/head
Mr Castledine said he was happy with the result considering the current market conditions.
He said it was good to see the local saleyards which is right on his doorstep back holding regular sales, which are competitive and giving vendors a pleasing result.
The Moore family, Ewell Downs, Moura sold eight Limousin cross heifers for 590.2c/kg with a weight of 236.3kgs to return $1394.95/head
Best of the cows made to a top of 335c and averaged 313c.
Advertisement
A large yarding of 99 bulls reached a top of 368c/kg for younger bulls to go to feed, while heavy bulls to slaughter topped at 330c.
A small yarding of feeder steers saw Brangus feeder steers top at 466c, whilst trade weight feeder heifers reached a top 498c.
According to Mitch Jackson, Elders, Moura, it was a was an excellent yarding of cattle from weaners through to bullocks and the results were reflective of that.
"The store market drew strong support from not only local restockers but from the Wandoan, Springsure, Biloela and Marlborough districts," Mr Jackson said.
"There was a massive crowd in attendance and it really shows how important these sale are for the local community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.