The Royal Flying Doctor Service has announced it has acquired the world-leading first aid kit brand, Rescue Swag.
Rescue Swag - an innovative range of portable, life-saving first aid kits and supplies - is now owned by the RFDS (Queensland Section), with all profits flowing directly back to support the Flying Doctor.
The kits were founded by Tracey Beikoff, Mareeba, after a minor horse riding accident in 2012.
RFDS (Queensland Section) chief executive officer Meredith Staib said the service has been supplying outback Queenslanders with medical chests for 80 years.
"Over this time, we've seen just how important having first aid supplies at hand can be," Ms Staib said.
"With a growing number of people living, working, and travelling in regional, rural, and remote areas, we're committed to continuing to deliver and develop innovative, forward-thinking products to help ensure you're prepared in an emergency, and can travel safely.
"Purchasing a Rescue Swag not only might help save your life, but you'll also be helping support the RFDS to continue to deliver vital healthcare services to communities right across the state."
Rescue Swag kits are also specially designed to transform into a sling, splint, immobilisation device or even a water carrier in an emergency.
RFDS doctor Shaun Francis said being prepared for the unexpected was crucial.
"Minutes can mean the difference between life and death, so being equipped with even basic supplies to provide medical assistance can make all the difference in an emergency," Dr Francis said.
"From administering CPR to treating burns or a potentially deadly snake bite, having a Rescue Swag in your car, backpack, or even under your work desk, helps ensure you're prepared, no matter where you are."
RFDS Flight Nurse Elizabeth Ferrier said Rescue Swag kits are convenient and easy to use.
"We keep a Rescue Swag in the back of our car, so it comes with us wherever we go," Ms Ferrier said.
"My daughter fell off her scooter and hit her chin on a rock when we were out camping in North Queensland, but we were able to quickly and easily patch her up using our Rescue Swag.
"Having lived in the remote Northern Territory, I know just how important it is to have access to first aid, especially when help might be far away, so having a Rescue Swag in the car puts my mind at ease knowing that we always have the kit close by."
The Rescue Swag range is available online and will also be available to purchase at events and locations across Queensland throughout the year.
To learn more about Rescue Swag go to rescueswag.com.au.
