Don't trust everything you receive from the Tax Office

Now we are into a new tax year the ATO has seen a high volume of SMS scammers pretending to be from the ATO. These scammers tell you that you're owed an income tax repayment and ask you to click a hyperlink and complete a form. Clicking the link takes you to a fake ATO webpage that asks for your personal identifying information, including your credit card details. If you receive an SMS like this, don't click on any links.

