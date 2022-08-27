Don't trust everything you receive from the Tax Office

Now we are into a new tax year the ATO has seen a high volume of SMS scammers pretending to be from the ATO. These scammers tell you that you're owed an income tax repayment and ask you to click a hyperlink and complete a form. Clicking the link takes you to a fake ATO webpage that asks for your personal identifying information, including your credit card details. If you receive an SMS like this, don't click on any links.
Advertisement
Another scam which is current at the moment is an email telling you your 2022 tax lodgement has been received. The email asks then to open an attachment to sign a document and complete a "to do list details". Opening the attachment takes you to a fake Microsoft login page designed to steal your login details. Entering your password could give the scammer access to your Microsoft account, allowing them to reset your passwords for other accounts like banking and online shopping.
There has also been an increase in scams involving fake tax file number (TFN) applications. These scams tell people they can help them get a TFN for a fee. But instead of delivering this service, these fraudulent websites steal the person's money and personal information. These scams are often advertised on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Applying for a TFN is free on the ATO website.
The real ATO will never send you an email or SMS with a link to log into their online services. They may contact you via these methods to contact them but will never send requests asking you for personal identifying information.
If you are not sure an email or message is genuine, please do not reply or click on any links. For a suspicious phone call, hang up and call the tax office back or contact your accountant, both of whom can look up to see if an issue exists.
The tax office has a dedicated scam line 1800 008 540; please call to check if the communication is legitimate or not.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.