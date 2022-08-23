Queensland Country Life
Weaner steers sell for 644c to return $1041 at Moreton

August 23 2022 - 11:00pm
Restocker steers and heifers in demand at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 260 head with a dearer market for all descriptions at Moreton on Tuesday.

