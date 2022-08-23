Restocker steers and heifers in demand at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 260 head with a dearer market for all descriptions at Moreton on Tuesday.
A quality lineup of 4 and 6 tooth pasture ox sold to a very competitive market.
Advertisement
Cows sold extremely well with a full panel of buyers in attendance.
Quality lines of restocker steers and heifers were in demand.
Weaner steers from David and Marilyn Morse sold for 644.2c/kg to return $1041. Rigby Station also sold weaner steers that made 605.2c to come back at $1533. Trade heifers and steers from Keith and Julie-Ann Elmer sold for 413.2c to return $2024 and $1921 respectively.
Clark Pastoral sold pasture ox for 396.2c to realise $3110. Pasture ox from Eric and Noeline Tones sold to 385.2c to return $2908. TAH Solutions Pty Ltd sold 4 tooth pasture ox for 405.2c to come back at $2608.
Four tooth pasture heifers from Devaleru Holdings made 397.2c or $2125. Brian and Marilyn Ward sold heavy cows for 350c to come back at $2432. Medium cows from Singh's Enterprises made 351.2c or $1826. A bull from Roger and Barbara Luther sold for 325c to return $2065.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.