It's the news Aussie pro-rodeo fans have been waiting for... Tickets for the 2022 Ariat APRA National Finals Rodeo go on sale on September 1.
This will be your chance to buy the best seat in the CQLX arena to see the country's top pro-rodeo competitors compete for an Australian title. And with one rodeo left in the season, and the top 15 qualifiers yet to be finalised, there's just a handful of dollars separating the top spots in some events and that's where it gets exciting - and it guarantees a good show come the NFR in November with every second, and every point, across every round, going to count.
In the bull ride, youngster Jackson Gray is in top form, and has moved into the number one spot in the standings after he took the 2022 bull ride champion buckle at the mighty Isa Rodeo recently. That put him just $59 ahead of 2021 Australian bull ride champion, and good mate, Donovan Rutherfurd, with Victorian cowboy Will Purcell third.
After last weekend's North Queensland Elite Rodeo, monies won by Will Purcell now have him sitting second just $5 behind Jackson Gray and Eli Bee moves up from fifth into third. Who will head into the Buffalo Bills Western Store bull ride at the NFR atop of the standings?
Moving across the arena to the timed-event competition for rope and tie, the weekend's results have shuffled the standings slightly, but the top two are now just dollars apart and it's a battle of champions with Campbell Hodson in first and Shane Iker just $19 behind in second. With two more champions in third and fourth, 2021 Ariat APRA NFR rope and tie,Ty Parkinson, and Terry Evison, respectively, we've seen Jackson Clark bump Shane Kenny out of the top five to take fifth. Will Ty Parkinson stay consistent and take a consecutive title in November? And who will take the highly sought-after all around cowboy buckle? Hodson may be leading for now, but Evison, Iker and Parkinson are in hot pursuit.
With a handful of champions in the top spots, only a handful of dollars separating them, this year's NFR crowd will be on the edge of their seats for every round of the South Australia Ropes and Tack rope and tie event in November.
You're not going to want to miss the experience of a National Finals Rodeo, right here on Queensland soil. And with the comfort of an indoor arena, modern facilities, and a team of on-site livestock-event professionals, the CQLX location will offer a variety of ticketing options - from reserved seating with a VIP experience, to general seated and general admission, attendees will be able to tailor their NFR to suit their budget.
Tickets will be available for sale via rockhamptontickets.com.au on September 1. Until then, you can stay up-to-date on all NFR announcements - head to Facebook and follow the Ariat APRA NFR page https://www.facebook.com/AriatAPRANationalFinalsRodeo
