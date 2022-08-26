Moving across the arena to the timed-event competition for rope and tie, the weekend's results have shuffled the standings slightly, but the top two are now just dollars apart and it's a battle of champions with Campbell Hodson in first and Shane Iker just $19 behind in second. With two more champions in third and fourth, 2021 Ariat APRA NFR rope and tie,Ty Parkinson, and Terry Evison, respectively, we've seen Jackson Clark bump Shane Kenny out of the top five to take fifth. Will Ty Parkinson stay consistent and take a consecutive title in November? And who will take the highly sought-after all around cowboy buckle? Hodson may be leading for now, but Evison, Iker and Parkinson are in hot pursuit.

