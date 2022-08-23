There were 231 head yarded on Monday at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale.
The market continued its upward trend, with rates improving for all types.
David McCowan, Kilcoy, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1610 and $1570 and steer calves for $1390, $1165 and $1160. James Kuhn, Dayboro, sold Angus weaner steers for $1870. Oh Corral Ent, Woolmar, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1500. Darcy Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold a pen of Brangus male calves for $1290.
Trevor Carberry, Elaman Creek, sold South Devon steer calves for $1200. Sommer Brothers, Maleny, sold Angus cows for $1800. John Chambers, Neurum, sold Santa calves, with steers making $1250 and $1230, and heifers $1195 and $900. Paul Keylar, Dayboro, sold Brangus weaner steers for $1690. Mike Wheeler, Stony Creek, sold Murray Grey calves for $1160.
Lance and Leanne Paulas, Mt Delaney, sold a line of Charbray steer calves for $1180. Russell Lindsey, Wamuran, sold Murray Grey steers for $1590 and $1500. Anna and Nicholas Murray, Mt Delaney, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for $1810. Bev Jensen, Kilcoy, sold a Senepol bull for $2000.
