Workforce roundtable addresses ag sector labour pressures

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
August 27 2022 - 9:00pm
National approach to workforce pressures welcomed

QFF was pleased to have the opportunity to participate in a workforce roundtable hosted by Agriculture Minister Murray Watt in Brisbane this week which saw representatives from various agricultural peak bodies come together to provide input into potential solutions to the workforce shortages currently impacting the farmers and the sector more broadly.

