National approach to workforce pressures welcomed

Discussions reiterated the need for both a short term and long-term effective immigration strategy to secure a workforce pipeline for the future. With demographer Bernard Salt confirming last week at the Australian Cotton Conference, that the workforce pinch is going to get worse over the next 12 months or more, QFF supports the urgent need for a short-term immigration strategy to help industry get through the crisis over the coming 12 to 24 months until longer term strategies have time to come into effect.