Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Heifers 280-330kg average $562 higher at $2282 on AuctionsPlus

By Emma Fessey
August 23 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heifer price up $562

CATTLE

Cattle numbers for Queensland totalled 2089 head last week, back by 500 head from the previous week. Weaner steers were the largest category offered with 857 head.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.