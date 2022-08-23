Heifer price up $562

Cattle numbers for Queensland totalled 2089 head last week, back by 500 head from the previous week. Weaner steers were the largest category offered with 857 head.
PTIC cows averaged $2405/hd, up $89. A line of Charbray/Charolais cows from Clermont aged two to nine years old weighing 575kg lwt returned $2680/hd and will travel to a buyer in Rockhampton.
Steers 200-280kg averaged $1702/hd, up $97. From Hannaford, a line of 77 Angus steers aged seven to 10 months weighing 260kg lwt, returned $1970/hd.
Steers 280-330kg averaged $2003/hd, up $206. From Tambo, a large run of 156 Red Poll steers aged seven to 10 months weighing 286kg lwt returned $1880/hd. Another highlight included a line of 72 Angus cross backgrounder steers weighing 319kg lwt and returned $2080/hd.
Heifers 200-280kg averaged $217 lower, at $1358/hd. A line of 80 Angus/Droughtmaster heifers from Mitchell, aged six to 10 months and weighing 272kg lwt returned $1625/hd.
Heifers 280-330kg averaged $562 higher at $2282/hd. One feature for the week was the sale of a large run of 103 Angus heifers aged 13 to 14 months and weighing 302kg lwt from Thallon. These potential future breeders returned $2610/hd, $600 above their reserve price to a buyer from Mitchell.
Queensland sheep numbers reached a total of 2660 head last week, back 2000 head.
SIL Merino ewe prices ranged between $141-$219/hd, to average $173/hd, back $7. A line of 432 two to four-year-old SIL Merino ewes from Dirranbandi averaged 60.5kg lwt and topped the category at $219/hd.
SIL shedding breed ewes averaged $289/hd, back $162. From Mitchell, a line of 298 Dorper/White Dorper ewes aged eight to 12 months weighing 49kg lwt returned $282/hd.
