The stage is set. Teams have qualified. Four coveted senior 2022 premierships are on offer.
The 2022 RDO Risdon Senior Grand Final Day is this Saturday August 27 hosted by Downs Rugby at Toowoomba Sports Ground, Berghofer Stadium.
The grandstand will be packed and we wish all participating teams the very best.
Tickets are selling fast, available at www.downsrugby.com.au. Gates open at 10.30am.
At 3.30pm on Saturday is a rematch of the 2019 and 2021 grand final.
The 2022 RDO Equipment Risdon Cup grand final will feature A grade minor premiers and club champions Toowoomba Rangers against the Goondiwindi Emus. Goondiwindi impressed their home crowd at Riddles Oval last Saturday to qualify with a convincing 22-8 victory over the Dalby Wheatmen.
Only one competition point separated Rangers and Emus in the regular season and six points separated the sides a fortnight ago.
2022 top points scorer: Will Gilbert, Goondiwindi (203). 2022 top try scorer: Tom Sullivan, Goondiwindi (13). 2022 Mal Eiby Medallist will be awarded before the Risdon Cup kickoff at 3.30pm.
At 3pm on Saturday is the STAG Machinery CASEiH Emilee Cherry Cup grand final.
Which teams qualify will be determined earlier in the day.
Minor premiers Roma Echidnas White play Condamine Codettes in preliminary final #2 at 1.10pm and Toowoomba Bears v USQ Saints in preliminary final #1 at 12:50pm.
2022 top try scorer (50 tries!) and top points scorer (252) is Roma Echidnas White's Rhylee Wiedman. The Gemma Etheridge (Noller) Medallist for 2022 will be awarded after the women's grand final.
Men's B grade, the Nutrien Ag Solutions Bill Flamsteed Cup grand final from 1.30pm features the Goondiwindi Emus against the Dalby Wheatmen.
Dalby were too strong for the injury ravaged St George Frillnecks in last Saturday's qualifying final at Riddles Oval. In 2022, Goondiwindi and Dalby have shared the win over their two encounters.
Dalby won the title in 2021, while Goondiwindi are the 2022 minor premiers.
Men's C grade, the Verifact Traffic E S Dooney Hayes Cup grand final from 11.30am features Toowoomba Rangers against Roma Echidnas.
Roma Echidnas have qualified for the first grand final since their C grade premiership 15 years ago in 2007.
Can Roma win or can Rangers seal the win for veterans Marcus Filipetto and Paul Wiedman?
CHS Broadbent Darling Downs Super Schools Cup played its semi-finals on Wednesday night at Highfields Sports & Recreation Park.
Grand finals will be held next Wednesday evening, August 31, at Toowoomba Sports Ground Berghofer Stadium in the Risdon Stud Under 13s and Under 15s + Opens age grades.
South West 7s in 2022 will eclipse 1000 registered players when the competition returns in term 4, week 2: Monday October 10.
Downs Rugby thanks competition sponsors: Seaway Logistics, Mort & Co and STAG Machinery CASEIH for their support. 19 secondary schools from Dalby to Warwick to Highfields will showcase rugby 7s talent for teenage boys and girls.
RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A Grade:
Emus A Grade 29 (Tries: J. Mccoll, L. Tulloch, L. Morris (2) Conversions: W. Gilbert (2), T. Halford Penalty Goals: W. Gilbert) Def Dalby A Grade 8 (Tries: J. Moloney Penalty Goals: R. Gale)
Nutrien Ag Solutions B Grade Bill Flamsteed Premiership:
Frillnecks B Grade 12 (Tries: J. Lowe, J. Knight Conversions: J. Knight) Def By Dalby B Grade 27 (Tries: E. Nuttall (2), M. Cuzens, T. Davison Conversions: D. Merker (2) Penalty Goals: D. Merker)
Verifact Traffic C Grade E S Dooney Hayes Premiership:
Dalby C Grade 10 (Tries: J. Carmichael Conversions: A. Mitchell Penalty Goals: A. Mitchell) Def By Roma Echidna's C Grade 16 (Tries: S. Scott Conversions: D. Coulthurst Penalty Goals: D. Coulthurst (3))
STAG Machinery Emilee Cherry Cup 2022 Finals Super Saturday 2 Round 1:
Codettes 17 (Tries: G. Brown, M. Penfold (2) Conversions: B. Penfold) Def By USQ Womens 31 (Tries: J. Mcgrath (3), E. Keogh, K. Lane Conversions: E. Keogh (3))
Codettes 17 (Tries: B. Penfold (2), A. Boulton Conversions: M. Penfold) Def Dalby Womens 7s 0
Codettes 31 (Tries: B. Penfold (3), M. Penfold, C. Fenwicke Conversions: B. Penfold (3)) Def Rangers Bullettes Women's 7s 12 (Tries: T. Littleton (2) Conversions: T. Littleton)
Bears Women's 7s 48 (Tries: M. Zeller (2), M. Leicht, Z. Geiger, L. Black, T. Logan (2), T. Ackland Conversions: T. Ackland (3), L. Black) Def Rangers Bullettes Women's 7s 0
Bears Women's 7s 32 (Tries: L. Black (2), E. Kowitz (2), Z. Geiger, T. Ackland Conversions: T. Ackland) Def USQ Womens 12 (Tries: J. Mcgrath, J. Hubbard Conversions: E. Keogh)
Bears Women's 7s 21 (Tries: T. Ackland , L. Black, P. Carpenter Penalty Goals: K. Bunker, P. Carpenter) Def Dalby Womens 7s 0
Roma Echidna's White Women's 7s 35 (Tries: J. Rowbotham, L. Rayment, C. Jackson, H. Jakins, C. Ellem Conversions: H. Jakins (5)) Def Dalby Womens 7s 0
Roma Echidna's White Women's 7s 52 (Tries: K. Jackson (3), J. Laverty, L. Rayment, M. Jakins, R. Wiedman (2) Conversions: H. Jakins, K. Jackson (2), J. Laverty (3)) Def Rangers Bullettes Women's 7s 7 (Tries: T. Littleton Conversions: C. Saldumbide)
Roma Echidna's White Women's 7s 14 (Tries: R. Donpon, J. Rowbotham Conversions: H. Jakins (2)) Def USQ Womens 0
11:30am Verifact Traffic C-Grade E S Dooney Hayes GF Toowoomba Rangers v Roma Echidnas
12:50 Women's 7s Prelim Final: Toowoomba Bears v USQ Saints
1:10pm Women's 7s Prelim Final: Roma Echidnas White v Condamine Codettes
1:30pm Nutrien Ag B-Grade Bill Flamsteed GF Goondiwindi Emus v Dalby Wheatmen
3pm STAG Machinery Emilee Cherry Cup Womens 7s GF
3:30pm RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A-Grade GF Toowoomba Rangers v Goondiwindi Emus
Tickets at www.downsrugby.com.au
GATES OPEN 10:30am
