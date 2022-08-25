At 3.30pm on Saturday is a rematch of the 2019 and 2021 grand final. The 2022 RDO Equipment Risdon Cup grand final will feature A grade minor premiers and club champions Toowoomba Rangers against the Goondiwindi Emus. Goondiwindi impressed their home crowd at Riddles Oval last Saturday to qualify with a convincing 22-8 victory over the Dalby Wheatmen. Only one competition point separated Rangers and Emus in the regular season and six points separated the sides a fortnight ago. 2022 top points scorer: Will Gilbert, Goondiwindi (203). 2022 top try scorer: Tom Sullivan, Goondiwindi (13). 2022 Mal Eiby Medallist will be awarded before the Risdon Cup kickoff at 3.30pm.