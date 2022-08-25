Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Downs Rugby hosts Risdon Senior Grand Final Day

By Matt Hammond, Downs Rugby Limited
August 25 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The stage is set. Teams have qualified. Four coveted senior 2022 premierships are on offer. The 2022 RDO Risdon Senior Grand Final Day is this Saturday August 27 hosted by Downs Rugby at Toowoomba Sports Ground, Berghofer Stadium. The grandstand will be packed and we wish all participating teams the very best. Tickets are selling fast, available at www.downsrugby.com.au. Gates open at 10.30am.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.