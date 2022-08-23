A long-awaited research project looking at the impacts of transporting cattle by rail on eating quality is finally under way.
After a weekend of drafting up numbers at Clermont, 320 head of cattle left by rail at 5.30am on Monday, while three decks of the same cattle were loaded onto trucks.
All loads, by train or truck, were due at the Teys Beenleigh plant in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
According to meat scientist Rod Polkinghorne, the founder of the Meat Standards Australia eating quality scheme, the variations will enable comparisons to be made between the two transport options.
"The aim is to have every animal eligible for MSA grading," he said.
"This doesn't guarantee they will grade well.
"To do this we need to evaluate cattle that have been excluded due to long travel times, and so on.
"It's an important bit of work. We've done long distance work with trucks, and boats - this is another element of that.
"We're working our way through what happens when you move cattle a long way by train, and the best way to fix that."
It's a joint project by the University of New England and Meat & Livestock Australia to answer many of the questions people have about train travel.
It's a belief in some quarters that cattle travel much better on rail than road due to the more even pace with less stopping and starting, but the whole trip can take longer.
Mr Polkinghorne said a lot of work had been put into standardising the 600kg liveweight Droughtmaster mob used for this week's trial, to make accurate comparisons.
Of the trucked cattle, one went directly to the abattoir from Clermont while another's journey has been identical, time-wise, to that of the train.
All cattle in the trial were firstly trucked from the property to the yards at Clermont.
Mr Polkinghorne said a variety of cuts would now be taken from different muscle groups to enable subtle differences to be tested.
"We will collect MSA grading data on all cattle and consumer test six muscles from a sub-set of each treatment," he said.
It's the culmination of a long process a few years in the making.
"Firstly the monsoon took the railway line out, then COVID took the plant out," Mr Polkinghorne said.
He added that there were plans to replicate the trial another three to four times, adding that there had been good cooperation from the processor to enable this week's trial to take place, which would result in more value for the beef industry.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
