University of Queensland announce pledge to tackle educational disadvantage

August 22 2022 - 8:00pm
Hamish, Jemima and Heidi Lithgow, Koala, Chinchilla all study together at the University of Queensland. Picture: Supplied

The University of Queensland has made a bold pledge to tackle educational disadvantage and ensure at least 30 per cent of enrolled students are from regional, rural or socio-economic backgrounds by 2032.

