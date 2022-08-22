The University of Queensland has made a bold pledge to tackle educational disadvantage and ensure at least 30 per cent of enrolled students are from regional, rural or socio-economic backgrounds by 2032.
'The Queensland Commitment' will be officially launched today at the opening of the University's new CBD presence, UQ Brisbane City, in the heritage-listed former National Bank.
Among the bush students currently studying in Brisbane are the Lithgow siblings from Chinchilla.
All three of them live and study together with Heidi, 22, enrolled in medicine, Hamish, 20 undertaking engineering and Jemima, 18, embarking down primary education.
Having grown up on the family's cattle property, Koala, outside of the Western Downs town, Heidi said it had been a daunting transition moving to the city, but one that was well worth it.
"I think it's pretty daunting and I think it can seem like a big deal in your head, but just go for it and you will make friends and make it work and you are never sure of what you are capable of," she said.
"I go home and talk to people back home and they say, 'oh my gosh you are studying medicine, that's scary'.
"I found a lot of imposter syndrome, especially studying medicine, because so many people are from fifth generation medicine [backgrounds] and I would be a fifth generation farmer, this is not my natural habitat.
"But I just thought, you got in so you belong here so make the most of it.
"We were encouraged to go and study something and come back, if we wanted because the farm will always be here. We could go work out who we are and come back."
UQ vice-chancellor Professor Deborah Terry said access to university education should not be determined by where someone lived, or their background.
"Education and opportunity must be available for all Queenslanders and by 2032 we have committed to break down personal, financial and geographical barriers facing students aspiring to study at UQ," Professor Terry said.
"The Queensland Commitment reaffirms the founding principles of the University, and underpins our commitment to work collaboratively with the community to deliver generational change across the state."
At the core of the pledge is increasing access to scholarships.
Ms Lithgow is approaching the final years of her degree and already has her sights set on improving healthcare in the bush.
"I think growing up in the bush you are always aware of how far you are from a hospital and we knew that these are the emergency numbers, this is what you do," she said.
"You grow up with that awareness of how important it can be and the lack of access to health care in those areas so I'm pretty passionate about it."
