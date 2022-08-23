Queensland Country Life
First Silverdale working dog sale topped at $12,500


By Billy Jupp
August 23 2022 - 3:00am
Stock agent Dusty Allery, Hayes and Co, Silverdale, vendor Andrew McIntyre, Buckol Working Dogs, Glen Innes, NSW with the top selling dog Buckol Betty and stock agent Jacob Gaske, Hayes and Co, Silverdale. Picture: Supplied

THE first Silverdale Working Dog sale is being hailed a success after reaching a top of $12,500.

