The sheer quantity and quality of the genetics to be offered at the 63rd Droughtmaster National Bull Sale, will make it a must-attend event for producers wanting to get into the breed or to improve their existing pure or crossbred Droughtmaster breeding programs.
A total of 86 vendors situated from as far south as Kyogle in New South Wales and up to Julia Creek in the north of Queensland have selected 522 predominantly registered bulls for the 2022 sale, which will again be taking place at CQLX, Gracemere, on September 13 to 14, starting from 8.30am each day.
The scale of the sale has grown by 16 vendors and more than 100 lots on the, spectacular in its own right, 2021 offering.
Last year's sale saw 393 of the 413 bulls catalogued sell for 95 per cent clearance, to average $14,370 and gross $5,647,500, This result was highlighted by three bulls crossing the $100,000-mark over the two days.
While demand for standout genetics was evident in last year's result, value for quality buying opportunities were still ample with 60 bulls selling for $5000 or less, and 139 head selling for between $5001 to $10,000.
Droughtmaster Australia general manager Simon Gleeson said the sale is the largest Droughtmaster multi-vendor sale held each year in Australia.
"More than 85pc of the catalogue have had DNA testing to date, further results are pending and should be in prior to sale day," Mr Gleeson said.
Those unable to attend the sale in person can bid through the Stocklive online platform.
Prospective buyers can view photos and access videos of the sale lots and can also follow the sale via the Stocklive website.
The bulls catalogued for the 2022 sale will be available for inspection at CQLX from Sunday, September 11.
Supplementary sheet will be available online through Droughtmaster website from September 11 and hard copy versions will be available at the saleyards from midday on the same day.
If you haven't yet received your sale catalogue please contact your local agent or request one through the sale page or call the Droughtmaster office (07) 3281 0056 to have one mailed out to you.
The sale page also has links to the catalogue, including photos of each lot and links to the video playlist. All hosted via Stocklive.
The Drinks for Droughties meet and greet event will be held on Monday, September 12 from 5.30pm on the grassed area at the CQLX. This event will tie into the Droughtmaster society's ongoing 60th anniversary celebrations.
For pre-sale enquiries please call your preferred sale agent from Elders Rural, GDL or Nutrien Livestock.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
