Grain prices tumble

International grain prices have continued their downward slide on improving grain exports from Ukraine, pushing local values sharply lower.
Rising global wheat production forecasts coupled with sluggish demand is also pressuring global wheat values and removing more of the premium that was added with the war in Ukraine.
The safe corridor agreement has been in place for nearly a month and it's working better than expectations with a regular flow of Ukrainian grain vessels now finding a way through the Black Sea and into export markets.
United States wheat futures finished the week 5-7 per cent lower with international cash prices in close pursuit.
Last week, the International Grains Council raised its forecast for world wheat production in the 2022/23 season by 8 million tonnes to 778mt. Larger crops in Russia, Australia and China accounted for the bulk of the increases.
The council projected that global trade in wheat would decline by around 2pc from last year as elevated prices is expected to limit imports into some countries in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.
Declining global wheat prices have triggered some demand for new crop wheat from Australia. Traders are saying China has secured upwards of 1mt of new crop wheat from Australia, although other traditional buyers from southeast Asia remain on the sidelines.
Australian barley and canola values suffered the largest losses last week as local crop expectations climb while international buyers are holding out for lower values.
Local canola bids tumbled by upwards of $100 a tonne as Canadian and European prices continue their rapid retreat. Europe's rapeseed crop has come in better that expected and crushers can see another massive Australian crop in the making. Canadian markets were sharply lower under early harvest pressure after last year's poor crop.
Barley values continue to sag. Domestic buyers are mostly covered for August and September while export demand remains tepid. Saudi Arabia has significantly reduced its feed barley imports as they swing to more compound feeds while import restrictions keeps China out of play.
Widespread rain across Australia's major grain production zones continues to raise expectations for the 2022 grain harvest. All states have received timely general rains over the past couple of weeks, as moisture needs climb ahead of spring.
