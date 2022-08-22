Queensland Country Life
Yearling steers returning to the paddock top at 688c at Toowoomba

August 22 2022 - 6:00am
Quality young cattle dearer at Toowoomba

A return to some fine weather combined with a lift in prices increased the supply of stock at Toowoomba to 202 head on Monday.

