Quality young cattle dearer at Toowoomba

A return to some fine weather combined with a lift in prices increased the supply of stock at Toowoomba to 202 head on Monday.
The regular panel of buyers was present and operating with representatives covering all classes.
Well bred young cattle returning to the paddock were noticeably dearer. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market also experienced some price improvements. The remainder of the cattle penned varied in price according to quality.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 688c to average 584c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged from 497c to 526c with sales to 568c/kg. A handful of heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 434c and sold to 458c/kg.
A small selection of light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 448c to average 410c/kg. A couple of heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to an isolated 488c/kg.
Heavy weight dairy cows made to 242c to average 234c/kg. The best of the heavy weight cows made to 322c/kg.
Light weight bulls to restockers made to 500c, and heavy weights averaged 276c and made to 300c/kg.
