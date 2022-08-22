AgForce members will head to the polls from 9am tomorrow with a number of key positions set to be contested.
The candidates were released on the AgForce website recently and are not permitted to "electioneer" via AgForce events or use AgForce printed and electronic forms of media.
Current AgForce general president Georgie Somerset, who has held the position since 2018, is seeking re-election and will vie for the title against AgForce cattle president William Wilson who has thrown his hat in the ring.
Mrs Somerset runs a family beef cattle farming business in Durong with her husband Robert.
Before becoming president she previously served in various roles for AgForce since its inception, including vice-president/deputy chair and South-East Queensland regional director.
From 2009 to 2014, Ms Somerset was president of the Queensland Rural, Regional and Remote Women's Network and was founding vice-president of the organisation in 1993.
She serves as a non-executive director on the boards of the Queensland Children's Hospital since 2013, the Queensland section of the Royal Flying Doctor Service since 2016, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
Mr Wilson is a fourth generation cattle producer at his family owned Calliope Station, near Calliope in central Queensland, He is manager of the Calliope Machine and Hire Company, Director at Australian Beef Logistics, and has been a member of AgForce cattle board since 2014. He took over as cattle board president in 2018.
In 2015, Mr Wilson developed the innovative the iHerd data tracking software and has been a keen and early adopter of technology which can change and evolve the way producers get their product from the paddock to the plate.
The nominated commodity presidents are uncontested including cattle board president Peter Hall, cane board president, Russell Hall, sheep and wool president Stephen Tully and grains president Brendan Taylor.
In the commodity boards, they also received the correct number of uncontested nominations required to fill the positions, with exception of the cattle board.
In central Queensland there are four cattle board positions available, with five nominations from Adam Coffey, Mark Davies, David Hill, Tamara Finger, and Bronte Lloyd.
In southern inland Queensland there are two positions available on the cattle board but three nominations from Kenneth Syme, Garth Christiansen, and Tom Nixon.
TrueVote has been appointed to oversee the AgForce 2022 election process with voting due to close at midday on September 13.
The elected representatives will take their positions at the next annual general meeting, which will be held in Mount Isa on November 15.
