Restocker market competitive at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at Saturday's sale.
Restocker steers and heifers sold to a competitive market as did heifers with breeding potential. Cows and calves sold very well.
Mick and Jo Walker, Knapps Creek, sold Santa weaner steers for $1820. Charolais cross weaner steers account Keira Farm, Mutdapilly, sold for $1730. G and L Bischoff, Coominya, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1670.
Graham Pennell, Kalbar, sold Charolais cross steers for $1940. Santa cross steers 15 months account J and J Ritter, Christmas Creek, sold for $1860. Charbray steers account Katie Leask, Wivenhoe Pocket, sold for $1740. Rob Kirshaw, Yatala, sold Euro cross steers 15 months for $1550.
Brangus weaners steers account Anna Fraser, Boyland, sold for $1360. Highlands Grazing, Springsure, sold PTIC Simbra heifers for $1950 and Brahman heifers ready to join for $1860. Tracy Clark, Biddaddaba, sold PTIC Euro heifers for $1700. Charbray heifers 18 months account Rodney Brook, Tamrookum, sold for $1700.
Mick and Jo Walker sold Santa weaner heifers for $1700. Charolais weaners heifers account Keira Farms sold for $1420. Graham Pennell sold Charolais cross cows and calves for $2450. A and N Eadie, Carbrook, sold Charbray cows and calves for $2350. A Charolais bull account K Leask sold for $4750.
