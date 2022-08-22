Queensland Country Life
Santa weaner steers top at $1820 at Beaudesert

August 22 2022 - 4:00am
Restocker market competitive at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at Saturday's sale.

