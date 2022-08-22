Almost seven in 10 growers in the US' largest cotton region - the southwest - will abandon their crop this year due to drought, according to the latest US Department of Agriculture outlook.
Across the country, the number of harvested hectares are predicted to drop from 5 million to 2.9 million hectares - the smallest in over 150 years.
This will have an impact on Australian growers, Louis Dreyfus Company executive vice president Joe Nicosia told the Australian Cotton Conference recently.
"The USDA just said our crop was 12.6 million bales - a shockingly low number. [That is] 5 million bales less than a year ago. That's almost your entire crop that we lost," Mr Nicosia said.
"There is no doubt it's an unmitigated disaster in the United States. The United States is the largest exporter in the world by far and if we're going to have to cut our exports down to 12 [million bales], when traditionally, we're somewhere around 15 to 15.5 [million] on average. That's 3.5 million bales that the United States are not going to be able to ship to its traditional customers."
Mr Nicosia's likened the tough conditions to those experienced in Australia in 2018.
"2018 in Australia was a tough time. Some people didn't have rain for months and months, if not years," he said.
"In Texas, its pretty similar to what took place. In some of these areas, there are people there who haven't had rain for well over a year - 15 to 18 months in some farmers' cases."
Compounding the pain were logistical issues, the Louis Dreyfus executive said.
"It is impossible to get anything moved into and around the United States. It's the worst that I've ever seen it in my life," he said.
"We cannot get containers into the interior of the United States to get our cotton exported out. That's to your advantage, because as we stumble, and as we struggle, somebody else still needs cotton.
"This is your window of opportunity. How are those bales going to get exported, at what price, and most importantly, when?"
In the US, cotton is planted from March to June and harvested from August to December, whereas Australia's season runs from sowing in September-November to picking in March-May.
With low cotton stocks, and plenty of stock already committed, the US supply for the next six months "is pretty much gone", according to Mr Nicosia.
Mr Nicosia said after the US, Brazil and Australia were the world's biggest cotton exporters, and because Australia's peak was in the Northern Hemispheres' troughs, there was a gap that no other country could fill.
"Australia being close to Asia - the largest consumer of cotton in the world - you are in a prime position to take advantage of this," he said.
However, the merchant boss warned that timing was crucial.
"The July price reflects the tightness of the US market and somewhat of the world at that low trough point in time. But as we move to December, the Brazilian and the US supplies move way back up, and as new supplies come, price is usually cheaper," he said.
"Your cotton is a decaying asset and you need to be aware of this to know how to market your cotton.
"Those who hold it and those who think they can get the same price for November that they can in May - it's just simply not true."
Mr Nicosia said despite China's ban of Australian cotton in 2020, Australia had successfully found other export partners in Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Turkey - albeit at a higher cost.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
