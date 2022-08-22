Traditionally associated with rum, Bundaberg is now the birthplace of sweet potato vodka thanks to a grower's mission to fight food waste.
Craig Spencer, a third-generation fresh produce grower and distributor and creator of Spencers Vodka, identified sweet potato distillation as a way to repurpose vegetables being rejected by retailers.
Advertisement
In 2019, he started recipe development, working with both Australian and European master distillers to perfect the final product.
Two-and-half-years-later, after extensive recipe refinement, Spencers Vodka was born.
"The sweet potatoes used for distillation, whilst perfect for consumption, are too large or misshapen to meet retail industry specifications," he said.
"Starting this project over three years ago, we were hopeful that we could make a clean and pure vodka, one that works in any classic vodka cocktails, and the sweet potatoes turned out to be an ideal product to make a traditionally styled potato vodka."
The Carter & Spencer group managing director said repurposing them with artisan distilling techniques created a uniquely smooth vodka, while reducing farm and food waste.
The company has now secured a deal with major distributor Dan Murphy's, as well as other select liquor stores.
The vodka is made with golden sweet potatoes cultivated in volcanic soils on the Spencer family farms in Bundaberg.
They plant sweet potatoes from September to April and harvest every week of the year, giving year-round supply.
The company then peels, mashes, and ferments the sweet potatoes for the distillations.
Spencers Vodka joins an emerging range of spirits that are made with sustainable efforts in mind, such as the Stanthorpe distillery using smokey and unwanted grapes to make spirits.
Traceability is becoming increasingly important in the agricultural sector as consumers demand to know where their products come from and if they are produced sustainably and ethically.
Russian potato and wheat growers found that out this year when several US states, European countries and major Australian retailers, including Dan Murphy's, pulled the country's vodka from shelves due to its war on Ukraine.
Whether such sanctions are effective or not remains to be seen, but replacing those 'tainted' products is a growing number of Australian distillers eager to prove their environmental and ethical credentials.
Read more
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.