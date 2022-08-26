An impressive array of Droughtmaster genetics has been locked in for the ninth annual Bunya Droughtmaster Bull Sale taking place at the Coolabunia Sale Complex, Kingaroy, from 11am on Saturday, September 3.
The 32 vendors who form the Bunya Sales Group have drafted 91 impeccably produced bulls, of which 88 are either polled or scurred.
Sale chairman Graham Brown said these bulls will excite everyone.
"Whether you're looking for a stud sire or a high quality bull for your commercial herd this is a sale not to be missed. Year after year our vendors deliver a consistent quality draft of quiet bulls," Mr Brown said.
He said the sale is one of the best value for money sales on the Droughtmaster selling calendar.
"We consistently see large drafts sell to the Brisbane Valley, North and South Burnett regions and across to Gympie and the greater Wide Bay area."
Mr Brown said the 2021 sale result, which saw bulls sell to a top of $20,000 three times to average $9264, was in line with expectations of the cattle market at the time.
"We continue to improve the standard of bulls offered. This year we're extending our free transport offer to include the Beaudesert Saleyards in addition to the other five regular destinations, which include the Gympie, Dalby, Biggenden, Eidsvold and Toogoolawah Saleyards."
He said the South Burnett region has been wetter than average over the last two years.
"The rainfall producers in that region have been experiencing should lead to a great start to the spring/summer period."
Those who're unable to attend the sale in person can bid through the Elite Livestock Auctions online platform.
The bulls drafted for the sale will be penned and available for inspection at the saleyards after 3pm on Friday, September 2.
All bulls presented will have passed a crush side semen test with a minimum of 60 per cent motility, and will be weighed on-farm or at the saleyards. All bulls will have their muscle and fat measurements scanned with these results to be supplied on the supplementary sheet on sale day.
All sale bulls have at minimum been treated with 3 Germ Blood, 5 in 1 or 7 in 1 and 3 Day Vaccine.
Rebates will be offered for purchasers of five or more bulls on the day.
The catalogue is now online and can be viewed on the Bunya Sale website or on the Bunya Bull Sale Facebook Page, which is regularly updated with new content.
For pre-sale enquiries please call Bunya sale agents, Mark Duthie, GDL, 0448 016 950 or Midge Thompson, Aussie Land & Livestock, 0427 710 018.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
