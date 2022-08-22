Beef drives Queensland's rural debt to stunning $24 billion

THE ongoing strength of the beef industry has pushed Queenland's rural debt levels to a stunning $24.06 billion, up 25.97 per cent in two years.
The average debt is now $1.39 million per borrower, up 32.67pc since the last survey was released in December 2019.
Advertisement
The 2021 Queensland Rural Debt Survey says the quality of that debt remains strong with almost 95pc rated viable or long term viable.
The largest portion of the debt is in the Western Downs and Central Highlands regions with more than 35pc of total rural debt in Queensland, totalling $8.51b. The Southern Coastal Curtis to Moreton region comes in third ($5.46b or 22.7pc), followed by the Eastern Darling Downs region ($3.34b or 13.89pc).
The survey shows the total number of rural borrowers in Queensland has decreased by 5pc or 920 to 17,312 borrowers, compared to 2019.
Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner said the 2021 Queensland Rural Debt Survey provided an critical insight into the financial state of enterprises across rural industries.
"Debt funding remains the principal source of capital for Queensland primary producers including for working capital, infrastructure, property, and other investment purposes," Mr Furner said.
"Debt in the beef industry accounts for the largest proportion of rural debt across Queensland, growing by more than $3b and accounting for around 60 per cent of the increase in total debt.
Debt in the beef industry accounts for the largest proportion of rural debt across Queensland, growing by more than $3 billion and accounting for around 60 per cent of the increase in total debt.- Mark Furner, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development
"This is followed by cotton debt, growing 53.1pc to $1.69b. Grain/grazing also saw a large increase, totalling $1.68b and recording a 40.9pc growth since the 2019 survey."
Opposition Agriculture Minister Tony Perrett said debt to gross value of production has increased significantly, meaning wages, fuel and fertiliser costs are having a major impact on profitability.
"Input costs have risen significantly under the Palaszczuk Government, however, production prices haven't kept pace," Mr Perrett said.
"The affects of natural disasters, labour shortages, biosecurity concerns and trade relationships are also affecting confidence.
"The potential of further increases in interest rates will be challenging for rural industry in 2022-23.
""Rural Queenslanders are more vulnerable than ever."
The survey was compiled by the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA) and the Queensland Government Statisticians Office and with the support of major rural lenders and insights from agricultural industry associations.
QRIDA chief executive officer Cameron MacMillan said rural debt survey provided a comprehensive breakdown of the value, movement and quality of rural debt and the number of borrowers by industry and region.
Mr MacMillan said many rural industries had also shown their resilience during the tough conditions experienced from December 2019 to December 2021.
"In 2019, Queensland recorded the lowest level of rainfall since 2005," Mr Macmillan said.
Advertisement
"From 2020, they also faced rising input costs and supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"All these factors have impacted production and business decisions by primary producers."
Mr Macmillan said while overall debt had grown, the survey showed the quality of that debt has remained strong. Rural debt rated viable (A) and potentially viable long term (B+) combined increased from 93.14pc in 2019 to 94.97pc in 2021 as a proportion of total debt, he said.
"This in part reflects the improved seasonal conditions and production over the latter part of the 2019-2021 period, continued strong commodity prices and the significant increase in the value of rural land that underpins much of this rural debt," he said.
Since the survey was conducted in December 2021, much of Queensland has experienced extended La Nina conditions, including several major flooding events, particularly in South East Queensland.
"This, along with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict overseas, rising input costs and interest rates are all yet to be fully realised and may be reflected in the next survey scheduled for December 2023," Mr Macmillan said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.