CHINCHILLA'S main street is set to become a melting pot of different foods and entertainment from across the globe as part of one the region's most popular events.
The One Long Table Multi-Cultural Food Festival is set to return on September 3, offering up tasty treats and fun for all ages.
Hosted by Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry, the event, which has been running for about a decade, aims to connect the community by showcasing the region's rich multicultural diversity.
Among the offering's of this year's 31 food vendors will be selections such as Kangaroo or Emu Stew, Filipino fare, South American Paella, Japanese Pancakes, Turkish Baklava and Smoked Meats.
Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Robyn Haig said the event had become one of the most highly-anticipated on the region's calendar.
"Our focus is on ensuring we celebrate the diversity that makes up our community and this event is a project that insures the region's liveability for all of our residents," Ms Haig said.
"There is also a lot of positive economic flow-on effects for the community as visitors to the town have to stay somewhere, refuel somewhere and eat somewhere
"This has proven to be really popular among our community and also provides opportunities for local businesses to succeed and support each other."
From 4pm to 9pm the town's main strip will be blocked off to allow the community to connect, enjoy good food and take in some of the many entertainment options such as traditional African dances, bongo performances and jazz music.
"While we have a great selection of food vendors we also have a jam-packed schedule of multicultural entertainment," Ms Haig said.
"As well as that, there is also a bumper kids area with plenty of fun for the little ones.
"There really will be something for everyone."
One Long Table is among the most popular events in the region, along with the bi-annual Chinchilla Melon Festival, which is slated to be held next year.
Last year, more than 5000 meal tickets were sold for the One Long Table event, which Ms Haig said equated to about 2000 to 3000 visitors.
"The community really looks forward to One Long Table every year and I think we can most certainly expect a similar-sized crowd to the one we had last year," she said.
"When you consider Chinchilla's population at the most recent census just ticked over 7000 people, it is a large proportion of the population that is coming along and that is very excited for it.
"In saying that, we also are really looking forward to the melon festival next year because it will have been four years or so since we hosted the last one due to the pandemic."
This year's event will also mark the launch of Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry's Town Proud Buy Local Campaign, which aims to encourage people to shop local for a chance to win $8,500 in prizes and Community Spirit Vouchers that can be spent at local participating businesses.
The promotion will also include monthly raffle draws in October and November of $1000 worth of vouchers culminating in a major draw for $5000 Shopping Spree at BETTA Home Living, which will be drawn on December 10 at the community's annual Christmas party.
One Long Table meal tickets are available at the gate and online via getsafeticket.com.au/5qleg for $7.50 each and allow the purchaser to grab one serving of a savory food from a vendor of their choice.
Entry to the event is free as are all activities and rides.
Gold Coin donation buckets will be placed at the entry gates and at the rides if people would like to donate.
Cash or Eftpos is required for things like ice cream, soft drinks, coffee and sweets.
