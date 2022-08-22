Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has assured cattle graziers his government has responded to biosecurity threats "with the most comprehensive plan that has ever taken place in Australia".
Donning a cowboy hat, Mr Albanese joined Agriculture Minister Murray Watt in a visit to Raglan Station last Friday, where they offered an update on the government's response to Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and Lumpy skin disease (LSD).
Raglan Station at Port Alma, south of Rockhampton, is home to Andrew and Roxanne Olive and their son Ryan.
The Olive family have been breeding Brahmans for more than 55 years, and run 2000 head including stud and commercial cattle on their 12,000 hectare Raglan district property.
While speaking with local graziers and media, Mr Albanese assured the beef industry would remain protected against FMD and LSD.
"The government has responded to these challenges with the most comprehensive plan that has ever taken place in Australia to ensure that we're protecting our industry," Mr Albanese said.
"This is an industry that produces billions of dollars of benefit for Australia.
"This is an issue in which the government has been determined to work with industry, to work with individual farmers, but also with the peak organisations."
This is the Prime Minister's second time he's visited CQ since the election, after he attended the first Community Cabinet in Gladstone a few weeks back.
Federal Ag Minister Murray Watt said the Australian agricultural sector was projected to add $80 billion to national economy in the next 12 months, which would be the second highest on record in our country.
Mr Watt said ag workforce shortages and biosecurity were still at the top of the department's priority list.
"I had some really good discussions this morning with Will Wilson from AgForce, and many other ag leaders and training providers in Rocky to talk about workforce shortages," Minister Watt said.
"Our government is doing things that no government has ever done in Australia before.
"We're going to do everything we possibly can, in partnership with industry, to keep (FMD and LSD) out of the country."
AgForce cattle board president Will Wilson said beef producers were now at the cutting edge of what industry can do to protect it themselves from increasing biosecurity threats.
"Part of it is to improve our biosecurity on what we're doing on our properties, as well as what we're doing in the market into the country; looking after the Indonesians, they're very important customer of ours and a very important trading partner of us as a country," Mr Wilson said.
"I think that it's important that we recognise that in these conversations, because they're the ones that have the threat at the moment, and we need to really care for them."
"We have continued ratcheting up our response to this threat every week and every day. And industry has been a very good source of those sorts of ideas. What I've been saying so far is that the approach
Mr Watt the government was taking necessary steps to strengthen biosecurity responses at the borders, airports and mail centres.
"We're taking is three pronged: so more support to Indonesia and other neighbouring countries to help them manage their outbreaks," he said.
"Establishing that preparedness taskforce to make sure that we are fully prepared as a country if the worst were to happen."
Mr Watt will be traveling to Indonesia in the coming months as part of the G20 conference for Agriculture Ministers from the G20 countries around the world, where he expects further assistance to strengthen Australia's biosecurity.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
