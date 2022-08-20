Market on the rise at Dalby

Some more rain across the supply area reduced the number of cattle at Dalby down by 466 head to 2520.
Buyer attendance across all classes was good with the return of all Queensland export processors plus the Victorian operators of the previous week were back in the market.
Prices continued the rising trend experienced at most other markets.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock averaged 19c/kg better. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market lifted in price by 28c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 17c/kg dearer. Light weight yearling heifers improved by 46c and medium weights to feed gained 10c to 11c/kg. All classes of cows sold to a dearer trend with improvements of 25c to 36c/kg.
A fair supply of light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 710c to average 628c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged from 530c to 571c and sold to 576c, with some to restockers in the same weight range reaching 680c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to the occasional 558c with a good sample averaging 470c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 624c to average 569c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 485c to 508c with the occasional sale to 532c/kg.
A small selection of heavy grown steers and bullocks made to 414c to average 408c/kg. Medium and heavy weight PTIC cows returning to the paddock made to 410c with the largest numbers at 376c/kg. Good heavy weight cows to export processors made to 394c in pen lots with a fair sample averaging 386c/kg. Heavy weight bulls were noticeably dearer and sold 354c/kg.
