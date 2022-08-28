The Pavy family has enjoyed a successful and ongoing run with Santa Gertrudis genetics spanning back to before their acquisition of Green Hills, north of Tambo, in 2011, in which a Santa Gertrudis breeding herd was packaged in the purchase.
Lachy and Bec Pavy run the livestock operations on Green Hills with his parents Jill and Trevor, while his older brother James and wife Marina, run Brodie Hardware and Rural, in Cloncurry, where the family was originally based.
Advertisement
His younger brother Campbell and wife Tilly also have input in the business and currently work for the Hawkins family, HC Pastoral, Camooweal, which is where Lachy also worked and learned a lot about managing a breeding program.
The Pavys conduct their breeding activities on Green Hills, with the resulting progeny sent to be grown out on Fontus, purchased in 2018, between Goondiwindi and Millmerran.
Green Hills northern boundary runs along the Great Dividing Range, and consists of close to equal thirds, ironbark and pine tree, sandy buffel, and bauhinia black soil country types.
The country on Fontus comprises black soil farming country with red and sandy country throughout with a good mix of grasses making it ideal for backgrounding.
Lachy Pavy said both properties have had good seasons.
"It has been fairly cold but wet at Green Hills. We're getting our best herbage I've ever seen there. The herbage has struggled in spots at Fontus where it has been very cold. However, the crops we've put in there are going well. We're looking at an above average season on both places, which will set us up well for summer, when a bit of heat will be welcomed," he said.
Mr Pavy said the breeders on Green Hills struck a good conception rate this year.
"Their body condition is ideal in relation to the size of the weaners and the season we've had."
He said Santa Gertrudis have been in the mix since he was a a youngster.
"Mum and dad agisted with Santas for years when I was growing up, and the herd of Santas that came with Green Hills was exactly what they were looking for. They were solid old fashioned Santas with good frame and type. They've provided an excellent base herd for us to improve on over the years."
He said the breed is well adapted to their country, especially during the dry.
"We stay ahead of the curve in regard to supplementary feeding. Feeding lick early ensures our breeders hold their condition, deliver a good calf and get back in calf quickly.
"The weaners we take off their mothers hold their condition very well. We wean between June and July and heifers from this activity are joined to a bull in December that same year at Green Hills. Weaner steers and empty cows go to Fontus to be grown out and sold to the feedlots through the same period."
The Pavys run three breeding programs, the first involving straight Santa Gertrudis, which is where they derive their purebred replacement heifers from.
"The lesser quality lighter-framed types in this program are joined to Simmental bulls. We established this cross to improve our cash flow through the year. As this is a terminal cross all progeny are backgrounded at Fontus and sold to the feedlots. It's also helping to improve the quality of our breeder herd.
Their other program sees yearling heifers joined to Angus bulls, which were introduced to help with calving ease.
Advertisement
"We're collating data in relation to weaning and growth rates across the three herds with the eventual aim of moving forward with the Simmental or Angus cross."
While the Pavys run a fixed joining program, the recent drought knocked a lot of their cows' breeding cycles out of sync, though this challenge has led to unexpected benefits.
"The first year we saw this occurring we decided to split the cows into a segregated herd. P1, as we call them, are joined from December to June and the P2 group are joined from January to April.
"Any cows that are earlier in calf in the P1 group are then placed with the P2 group. While we're still having synching issues, moving the early PTIC breeders in P1 to P2 allows them to have a second chance when they would've used to have been culled as empties.
"It also allows us to spread out our returns over a 12-month period. Nothing more than the drought gave us this idea and it has turned into a real advantage."
He said by managing their lick and paddocks better, in combination with better seasons, they've achieved a 96pc conception rate this year.
Advertisement
While the family predominantly targets the feedlots with their steer progeny, they do move with where demand is highest in the market.
"Coming out of the drought we targeted the heavy feeder job up to 500kg, but have since targeted the 400kg feeder market into Mort & Co. We're still getting good returns this way."
The Paveys have favoured Strathmore and Drensmaine genetics over the years, due to these studs being close to Green Hills.
"As they're bred out here, they're ready to go once we get them home.
"We pretty much have straight Drensmaine blood through the herd now, though both studs produce lovely bulls.
"We'll be going back to the Drensmaine sale in October to have a look."
Advertisement
Mr Pavy said the family is happy with the direction the herd is heading in.
"The efficiency of the herd has improved over the last five to six years.
"We just need to work out which way we're going to go with the terminal cross and keep moving forward."
While the Pavy's run Santa Gertrudis, Mr Pavy said you can have success with Droughtmasters, Brahman, crossbred cattle and many others in their region.
"There are all types of cattle you can run here, it really comes down to making sure you have a sound management plan in place and the data, which enables you to ensure that you're staying on the right track in terms of production efficiency."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.