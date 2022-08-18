Dust off Big Ted - he's got an invite to the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers.
This year the popular festival will host a Teddy Bears' Picnic at Picnic Point on September 24.
The quirky event will feature interactive shows, fairy bread making, colouring-in stations, roving entertainment, sausage sizzle and of course, a Teddy Bear Parade.
Australia's famous Tambo Teddies has even created a tribute bear for the gardeners of Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers, who plant 190,000 bulbs and seedlings.
The toy is decked out with a teddy bear 'Akubra' hat, khaki bib overalls and a sweet green floral shirt ready for a day's gardening and goes by the name Dug.
"Everyone loves their teddy bears, and we want to see as many bears at the Teddy Bears' Picnic as possible," Tambo Teddies' Alison Shaw said.
"We have a great group of entertainers coming who will lead a Teddy Bear's Parade and there will be prizes for the best-dressed bears.
"We will also have a Tambo Teddies Roll Call and are hoping to see many of our old friends at the picnic.
"Tambo Teddies all have individual numbers and names, and we will be registering all the Tambo Teddies who come to the picnic for a roll call on the day."
