THE Davies family's 3362 hectare (8308 acre) North Queensland property Molongle Station is being offered with 855 cattle and plant.
To be sold through an expressions of interest process closing on September 15, the coastal property borders both the spectacular Whitsundays Region to the south, and the highly regarded Burdekin district to the north.
Molongle is located on Molonge Beach Road at Gumlu, 40km south of Home Hill, and about 136km south of Townsville.
Also situated on both sides of the Bruce Highway, it is the first time in more than 60 years the conservative stocked property has been on the market.
The country is described as having a mix of black soil flats running onto marine plains to the east. There are also areas of useful black soils and gray loams in the western and northern areas.
Molongle's arable black soil country is adjacent to existing horticulture operations.
The property has large areas of open, flat country with timbered areas along the creeks and has an excellent body of fresh feed.
Pastures include Indian couch, salt couch, with a prolific growth of seca stylo in addition to native species.
Timbers include beefwood, white gum, silver leaf ironbark, bloodwood, and scattered areas of ti-tree in the watercourses.
The property is described as well watered, with dams and six main bores, which are supported by semi-permanent water holes and creeks. The average annual rainfall is 960mm.
There are two sets of steel cattle yards, both sets are steel construction with drafts, race, crush and loading facilities. The yards on the coast side of the property are supported by a laneway system.
Molongle has 11 main paddocks plus horse, holding and weaner paddocks. All of the fencing is described as being in a well maintained condition.
Improvements include the three bedroom homestead, which is set in established gardens on the bitumen Molongle Creek Road. There is also a six bay steel shed with a lockup workshop, car shed and a connected four bay steel shed.
There are also horse yards and stables located close to the homestead complex.
The 855 head of predominantly red Brahman-cross cattle includes 413 females, 154 steers, 27 bulls, 137 weaners, and 124 calves.
Plant includes a Nissan Patrol ute, Nissan truck, New Holland tractor with attachments, a Caterpillar D5K dozer, sprayers, quad bike, fuel tanks, and molasses handling equipment.
Contact David Buckley, 0448 010 162, Buckleys Rural Property and Livestock.
