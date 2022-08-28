The lots drafted for the Power of Red VIII Sale are of the finest standard, and increased numbers on 2021 present even more diverse Red Angus genetics for buyers to choose from.
In total 49 lots, have been selected for the sale, with 31 bulls, six females and 12 genetics packages, to be offered at the Toowoomba Equestrian Centre on Saturday, September 10, from 11am.
Nine studs will be offering drafts at the 2022 sale including AKM, Boonyouin, GK Livestock, Greenwood Park, Keen Edge, Palmview, Rosemullion, RA, and Yallambee, who'll be joined by first-time vendor Palmview.
Sale chairperson Stuart Greenwood said the combined draft has been drawn from an area stretching from the Darling Downs, and Burnett Sunshine Coast hinterland in the north and down to the Southern Highlands of New South Wales.
"We'll again offer genetically diverse bulls and females, which stud and commercial buyers can source to suit their specific preferences," Mr Greenwood said.
"Our buyers are mainly situated in the northern, central, central west and southern regions of Queensland and northern NSW, however we're seeing increased interest from central and western NSW buyers, and there was a Tasmanian buyer operating last year," he said.
The vendors consistently strive to improve on the quality of the sale offering. This was apparent at the 2021 sale where the top priced bull made $22,000, and bulls averaged $9120. This was up on 2020's top of $21,000 and average of $7527.
Mr Greenwood said the vendors' biggest off-farm focus is centred around building up a database of interested prospective buyers.
"Our primary avenue for this is through our Power Of Red information stand that we conduct at FarmFest every year. Members bring a sample of stud bulls and heifers to pique the attention of passers-by. It's obvious that demand from those enquiries would be difficult to meet. The inclusion of additional lots from NSW vendors has assisted in both diversity in attributes and the numbers we can offer."
He said Red Angus cattle do well in most parts of the country, and are well known for their cross breeding benefits, while the breeds excellent temperament is something the vendors hear about time and time again from the repeat buyers at the sale.
"All bulls drafted for the sale are semen tested, blooded, clearly marked as to their vaccination status and many are DNA verified for buyer confidence in what is a significant investment."
"Challenging" was the first word that came to mind when Mr Greenwood described the climatic conditions leading up to the sale.
"While we're very thankful for the rain we've received, the sheer amount of it has created some challenges. The usually straight forward video recording and photography was near impossible for some. In spite of this, buyers will be presented with a great line-up of cattle."
Those who're unable to attend the sale can bid from home via the Elite Livestock Auctions online platform.
The sale lots can be inspected on Friday, September 9, from 3pm. Prior to the sale, buyers can also contact vendors to arrange for private inspections.
Many of the sale lots will also have video footage available on the Elite Livestock Auctions or Red Angus websites, where the catalogue is now available to view, and on the sales' Facebook page.
For enquiries call Nutrien Livestock Toowoomba sale agents Andrew Costello, 0429 485 191, Aaron Randall, 0458 732 117, or Colby Ede, 0417 265 980.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
