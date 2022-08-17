Queensland Country Life
Sarina August store cattle sale records price increase of $20 to $40 a head

Billy Jupp
Billy Jupp
August 17 2022 - 4:00am
Nutrien livestock agent Paul Cooper, Mackay, with a pen of heifers offered by LMZ Holdings, The Leap, north of Mackay that sold for $1300 a head.

IT may have been a smaller yarding than expected, but prices surged at the Sarina store cattle sale on Tuesday, highlighted by feeder steers reaching $1700 a head.

