IT may have been a smaller yarding than expected, but prices surged at the Sarina store cattle sale on Tuesday, highlighted by feeder steers reaching $1700 a head.
Overall, 320 head were yarded for the sale and prices across most categories enjoyed a boost of as much as $20 to $40 a head from the previous sale.
Steers represented 110 head of the yarding and most pens of feeder steers sold from $1400/hd to the top of $1700, while weaner steers bounced back to range in price from $1150 to $1460 and light weaners ranged from $970 to $1150.
Among the category's highlights was a draft of Brangus steers offered by Bruce Battis, Colston Park, which fetched $1550, while a run of grey Brahman steers offered by G and A McFadzen, Sarina Ridge, sold to a top of $1530 to average $1483, and a pen of Brangus steers offered by Darren Schafer, Kuttabul, sold for $1380.
Mackay stock agent Paul Cooper, Nutrien Livestock, said the boost in prices was due to a change in mindset from processors and restockers.
"I think there is a bit more confidence bouncing back from buyers and I think the initial shock of the foot and mouth concerns is starting to settle down," Mr Cooper said.
"As well as that, I think there's also a lot more confidence among graziers as well now that we've had good rain and there is plenty of feed around, especially in this part of the country.
"Normally, we don't get too much winter rain of any real substance, but this year we've had a couple of nice weather events that have really given the tropical pastures a bit of a boost."
It was a similar story in the heifer category as prices for the 170 head on offer also rose.
Most feeder heifers ranged in price from $1020 to $1400, while weaners sold from $900 to $1210 and light weaners made from $500 to $900.
Highlighting the category was a draft of Brangus heifers offered by J and J Angus, Bloomsubury, which made $1320, a run of crossbred heifers offered by LMZ Holdings, The Leap, which sold for $1300 and a run of Droughtmaster heifers offered by P and S Probst, Sarina, that made $1210.
"I think the rain did play a part in the size of the yarding, but I think that has been the case right across the state recently," Mr Cooper said.
"A lot of that has been in response to feed and the market falling away prior to this recent improvement in the market.
"For about a three-week period, the market was on a sliding scale due to a number of factors.
"However, people are in a bit of a position now that they can hold cattle back and put a bit more weight on them."
Rounding out the sale was a selection of 34 cows, which ranged from a low of $1300 to a top of $1480, while two cows with calves at foot sold for $1950 a unit.
"We're seeing growth in our country that we traditionally wouldn't see, which I think will help drive the market in the coming months," Mr Cooper said.
"That bit of winter rain we have gotten has given us a pretty good sub-soil moisture profile and so far, we've had some days as warm as 28 degrees, which put together should really help boost feed options across the region.
"Overall, we were pretty happy with the way the sale panned out, the quality on offer was certainly very high and we look forward to our next sale at Sarina on September 13."
