Government urged to release water report

About 84 years ago, well known engineer Sir John Bradfield proposed a scheme designed to capture the water of North Queensland and divert it west across the Great Dividing Range. It was an ambitious plan that included the concept of hydroelectric power generated to pump the water. Named 'the Bradfield Scheme' it was thought to be able to open up inland and Western Queensland to irrigation opportunities, if successful.
In September 2020, Queensland established an independent expert panel to investigate the viability of a modern Bradfield-like scheme with a particular focus on projects that would divert flows from the Burdekin region to the western regions of the state. It was envisaged that the panel findings would be valuable in providing the Queensland government with direction on how to deliver water security as well as future opportunities for regional Queensland.
The panel was made up of individuals with varying expertise who were charged with the task of analysing the financial, economic, environmental, technical, social, cultural viability of the Bradfield Scheme concepts and to provide their findings and recommendations to government.
The panel worked for 12 months or more considering key aspects in the terms of reference for the assessment which included an analysis of the Bradfield Scheme to date, the potential economic benefits to regional communities and agricultural production, an analysis of the project area and its current infrastructure and opportunities to leverage current infrastructure.
An assessment prepared by CSIRO for the National Water Grid Authority has reported that while a modern-day Bradfield Scheme is technically feasible, the cost of the necessary diversion infrastructure may not stack up commercially and potentially less than half the volume of water originally anticipated could be physically diverted in reality. These findings are summarised and publicly available on the CSIRO website.
While the Bradfield Scheme expert panel has delivered its report to the Queensland government some months ago, the report has not yet been released. Industry awaits the findings of the report, but there is no indication from government as to when it will release the report. The future of water in this state is relied upon by all and I implore the government to not sit on this report any longer.
