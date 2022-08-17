A Windorah woman who lost her life trying to save family members from a burning house over 60 years ago has been posthumously awarded a bravery medal by the Governor-General.
The award recognises the considerable bravery shown by Ellen Francis Cartwright, aged 40 at the time, in trying to rescue two of her daughters and her father-in-law from their Moothandella homestead, which had been set alight when a kerosene fridge exploded.
The tragedy happened at 2am on December 2, 1960, just one hour after the family had arrived home from collecting the daughters from boarding school at All Hallows in Brisbane.
Recalling the dreadful night, Mrs Cartwright's son George, who was 12 at the time and who had returned home earlier in the day on the mail truck from school in Quilpie, said a really bad dust storm was blowing and had fanned the flames.
"I heard a noise and could see flames, and went outside," he said.
"My mother was at the back of the house - she passed my sister, about three years old, out to my father, and went back to get my sisters.
"My little sister was given to me - I was told to take her to the tennis court - and my mother never came back out."
According to survivors' accounts, the 12-room trecently renovated homestead was ablaze from end to end within minutes.
The citation says fire completely engulfed the residence, and Mrs Cartwright, her two daughters and her elderly father-in-law did not survive.
Mrs Cartwright's award was one of 22 announced nationally this week and Governor-General David Hurley said they "recognise people who, in a moment of peril, were selfless and brave".
"On behalf of all Australians, I congratulate recipients and offer our thanks for their brave action," he said.
"I encourage recipients to wear their Australian Bravery Decoration with pride.
"The details of the brave acts are inspirational - the examples of selflessness and compassion reflect characteristics to which we all aspire."
Mr Cartwright said he was very happy to see the award finally bestowed 62 years after the event.
As well as Mrs Cartwright losing her life, her daughters Jocelyn, 16, and Thora, 14, were killed in the fire, along with the girls' grandfather, Charles Hartley Cartwright, 80.
Survivors included Mrs Cartwright's husband, George Wheatley Cartwright, 54, their sons Charles, 19, George, 12, Katrina, 3, and stationhand Jack Rayment, 42.
They had to make a nightmare 42 kilometres drive through the dust storm into Windorah to report the news of the fire to police at 3am.
According to the Courier Mail report of December 3, 1960, police and volunteers raced back to the homestead but the building was a charred mass of tangled ruins still smouldering.
The four who died in the fire were buried inside the homestead enclosure the day after the fire.
Another daughter, Lilian was nursing at Brisbane's Mater Hospital and flew home following the fire.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
