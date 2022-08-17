Queensland Country Life
Windorah's Ellen Cartwright recognised with Australian Bravery Decoration

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 17 2022
A clipping from the Courier Mail published on December 3, 1960, detailing the tragedy.

A Windorah woman who lost her life trying to save family members from a burning house over 60 years ago has been posthumously awarded a bravery medal by the Governor-General.

