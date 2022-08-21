North Queensland is a far cry from the peanut farms of Coalstoun Lakes and cotton fields in Emerald but it was the perfect spot for Brianna Seabrook and Peter O'Dwyer to say I do.
Brianna, originally from Basalt Farms at Coalstoun Lakes, and Emerald boy Peter were married on July 2 by Lindy Skipper at Sugar Wharf, Port Douglas.
The pair met when they were living in Brisbane as neighbours and studying at the Queensland University of Technology (QUT).
Port Douglas was chosen as the ideal location to exchange vows given it was also the spot where they became engaged.
"It is the location where Peter proposed in July 2020 on a weekend away to celebrate what was meant to be a holiday to Europe, which was cancelled due to COVID," Brianna said.
"We also wanted our friends and family to see Far North Queensland where we have been living in Babinda for the past six and a half years."
Port Douglas Weddings and Hire took the stress out of the day as the event coordinators while Peppermint Lane Photo + Film captured the nuptials alongside videographer, Perks in Production.
Mattyboi Entertainment was the musician, Floral Edge handled the flowers, Coral Coast Catering provided the food and the The Hungry Hummingbird Cake Shop at Cairns and Port Douglas made the cake.
Their makeup artist was Bronz Beauty, hair was from Jessica Bailey MUA and the bride wore Chanel Jaymes Bridal.
