WHEN judge Peter Hood gave the nod to an exhibit from Sovereign Poll Dorset stud as the champion of champion ram for Ekka 2022, producer Chris Rubie's face creased with a justified smile.
The two tooth ram was given the nod ahead of entries from six other breeds after being named champion Poll Dorset ram.
Mr Rubie and wife Meryl operate the Sovereign Poll Dorset stud near Warwick and have been quite deliberate in improving their flock with a determined focus on boosting carcase capacity, high growth rates and sound structure.
It's been done, Mr Rubie said, "to ensure we breed rams that will provide the prime lamb breeder maximum return on their investment".
At the Ekka, the fruits of those efforts were laid bare when Sovereign 20210020 was crowned the winner and Mr Rubie was chuffed.
"For the last four or five years in particular we have been chasing hard to find the best genetics to raise our carcase standards," Mr Rubie said.
"We wanted more meat, more shape, and more muscle in our sheep and it is really pleasing to have results like this because it shows we are heading in the right direction.
"Getting the recognition with a ram that has just cut two teeth is awesome.
"We look to the leaders in the industry around Australia to study how they go about things and and adapt to so we can get a bit better."
Sovereign Poll Dorset stud also landed the champion of champions ewe to strike a classic double.
Lyndon Frey, Silverdale Dorset stud, was also on the right end of Mr Hood's assessments to claim the reserve champion ewe.
Handler Tracey Fetherston said the award was well deserved with the Frey family "doing absolutely great things" for the industry.
Calgary Christian College was also among the big winners with a breeders group ribbon much to the delight of team.
Mr Hood had words of praise for the entrants, claiming it was not an easy task to identify winners.
"When I look at sheep I look for faults and they might not be evident at first. But if you persevere they can be seen and they're the things to eliminate because they could come back to hurt the breeders in a few years. I was quite honoured to be asked to judge," he said.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
