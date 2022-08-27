Commercially focused bulls that aren't overfed and won't break down have been drafted for the sixth Belmont Red Association of Australia Bull Sale on Monday, September 5, at CQLX from 11am.
In all 33 bulls will be offered by two vendors, Robert and Jane Sherry, Wahroonga stud, who'll offer 28 bulls, and Paul and Julie Watson, Greenhills stud, who've drafted five bulls for the sale.
Association president Robert Sherry said these bulls ticked all the boxes for the sale selection panel.
"They're fully Breedplan recorded with observed traits, DNA sire verified, horn/poll tested and they've all passed a semen morphology test," Mr Sherry said.
Mr Sherry said the association has set in place high entry level requirements in relation to breed characteristics, structural soundness and recording so it can be sure that the correct article enters the sale ring.
"Buyer's can have every confidence in their purchase, they're able to tap into recorded genetics that reduce the risk by delivering predictable outcomes. Both vendors focus on female fertility that is expressed in the days to calving EBV."
He said interest from Central Queensland producers has been especially strong in the lead up to the sale.
"Many of these producers are seeking to lower their cost of production by improving the number of calves they produce, increasing market suitability and lowering input costs while also tapping into hybrid vigour that the unique genetics of the Belmont Red offer."
Mr Sherry said the Wahroonga sale team offer a range of genetics with some higher growth bulls and some bulls suited for heifers.
"Lot 20 offers below average birthweight, high 600-day growth, and a below average mature cow weight EBV, a rare combination.
"75 per cent of the Wahroonga sale draft are above average for scrotal size and 25 of the 28 are above average for their EMA EBV with 15 scoring higher than breed average for IMF. In addition 15 of the bulls have tested homozygous polled (PP)."
The Watsons of Greenhills stud are proud to be offering their team of five bulls at the sale in Lots 9 to 13.
"We've been involved with breeding stud Belmont Red's since the 1980's and we're convinced that they're the best breed for our environment," Mrs Watson said.
"The mothers of our sale bulls have been tried and tested under all conditions and have produced a calf every year," she said.
She said the sale team were weaned at seven months and turned out to graze on Triple S Sorghum and Lab Lab improved pastures.
"They started their sale preparation in April with access to 15pc Kewpie Bull Ration. We experienced very wet conditions for most of this year and they've handled these conditions very well with good weight gain."
Mrs Watson said Lot 10 of the draft has always been a standout.
"He has good length and depth, a very tidy underline and good EBV's. He has top fertility attributes of 90 motility and 88 morphology."
She said Lot 9 is also worth special mention due to his very good days to calving EBV of -1.6 against the breed average of -0.9.
"He has great conformation and temperament and outstanding fertility figures, with a scrotal size of 40cm, motility score of 90 and morphology at 88."
The sale will be livestreamed on Stocklive, and the catalogue can be viewed by visiting the Belmont Red Association of Australia website.
The sale draft will be penned at CQLX from Saturday, September 3 and is available for inspection by contacting Robert Sherry on 0407 589 453. On-farm inspections can also be arranged by contacting either vendor.
For pre-sale enquiries please call GDL sale agents Josh Heck on 0409 732 676, or Georgie Connor on 0428 347 550, or the vendors.
