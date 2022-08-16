Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Emerald tuba player Drew Ferguson to perform in the Australian Honours Ensemble Program

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 16 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 12 student Drew Ferguson of Emerald has recently been selected for the Australian Honours Ensemble Program. Picture: Kerry-Lee Ferguson

Emerald may be a long way from the big stages and audiences of the cities, but Drew Ferguson is not letting that stop him from making his mark on the national music scene.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.