The sound of four dogs howling during your wedding ceremony might be a nightmare for some but for this North Queensland couple it was the perfect way to celebrate their love story.
Tully girl Natalie Hughes and Tasmania's Alex Cameron were married at the bride's parents' property, Middleton Hall at Bilyana, near Tully, on June 11.
While Natalie is a rural financial counsellor and Alex works as an industrial electrician leading hand/draftsman and studies as an engineer, the family cattle business is an important part of their lives together.
So it was only fitting that they got married in the beautiful garden at the Hughes' house and had photos with some of the replacement heifers in Natalie's favourite paddock, looking back towards the mountains.
"Our photographer made the comment that people always say their cattle are quiet but then they aren't, and I was a tad concerned my white dress might scare them away; however, ours practically mobbed us and we even got photobombed," Natalie said.
"It had been a prolonged wet season and we finally did our first round muster in a huge hurry two weeks before the wedding to ensure there wouldn't be weaners in the yards that would need to be fed while the family was busy entertaining.
"Thankfully, we managed to strike the best weather in six months for our wedding day and the neighbour was finished harvesting two days beforehand, so no loud machinery either - just four dogs barking and howling during Alex's grandmother's reading of a poem we adapted together that espouses "love is not always perfect".
"Other couples might have been upset but, for us, our wedding was all love, laughter, our families and our animals."
The pair first laid eyes on each other through social media when Natalie saw a photo of Alex on Facebook via a mutual friend.
But it wasn't until three years later that they met in the flesh in Townsville.
When Natalie asked the mutual friend about him, all she got back was, "Don't play poker against him ... he's a total card shark".
On the first trip home, Natalie's mother warned Alex, "love her, love her heelers and cows" and so far, he's doing all three very well.
The guests wrapped them in streamers and good wishes, a Sicilian tradition, during their first dance while the bride's mother and her friends known as "20 strings" played for the couple's afternoon tea and reception.
Family tea cups were spread on the table with the bride, the bride's mother, Nonna, great aunt, and a family friend catering the afternoon tea.
It was a team effort to put up the arbor, erect the marquee, and build the dance floor.
Some of the Alex's family travelled from Tasmania and Natalie's aunt and cousin even travelled from Norway.
Bridesmaid was Natalie's college best friend, Robyn Johnson, and groomsman was Alex's brother, Jason Cameron.
The pair were married by Mark Dewar and Lindy Hick captured the special day.
Hair and makeup was handled by family friend Sharon Karsikas, the cake was the work of Natalie and her sister-in-law Lisa Cameron, while Cairns Spit Roast Catering handled the food.
The bride wore Irene Costa's Devine Bridal and the groom was dressed by New Park Menswear.
Natalie's ring was from David Taylor Master Jeweller and the roses and bouquets were supplied by Roseburra Flower Farm with all the other arrangements done by the groom's mother (Janice Cameron), sister-in-law Lisa, friend Tania Senko, and the bride.
Natalie's faux-fur cape was made by a family friend.
