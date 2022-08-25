This week I've struggled to find something to write about. My husband would confirm that I have never been lost for words; but I am often conscious of using these columns to start conversations and to bolster that others need help with.
I take my time and pace myself and do my best to ensure that whatever I write isn't just complaints; but is instead laced with solutions... and encouragement too.
Part of this is because I've worked hard to nurture a mindset over the last five years that looks at problems as opportunities, not as obstacles, with an intentional focus on seeing challenges as a detour rather than a dead stop.
This has allowed me to learn how to do things better, differently, and it genuinely has made me a better person.
In recent weeks we've celebrated the QCWA's 100th anniversary, a return to Ekka and local events coming back online.
This hum had made has made it tricky to find something to say this week, until I realised that this is what we need to say.
In my search for inspiration, it really feels as though the optimism and joy are back in every conversation I've had.
On a personal level, as we've been madly readying to be in two places at once this week, with the simultaneous return of AgQuip and the Cotton Conference, it's so great to finally be submerged in a positive outlook.
Because human nature can be difficult, it sometimes means we are captivated by problems and that in turn causes us to forget to take stock and celebrate when things are going well.
So, this is me taking a little minute to feel the relief of finally being back to a muddy, connected, calm, and cheery outlook, however temporary that may be and in spite of whatever little bumps are in the road ahead.
It's a great accomplishment to have made it through the last few years, and to take a second to bask in the sunshine that is the gathering of our communities and industries, in hard earned and genuinely well-deserved celebrations.
This connection, conversation and celebration is tantamount to surviving some bloody tough years and hopefully it's a battery-recharging and joy-filling time for all of us.
It's a great opportunity to look around us, to high five the people we know who have done it tough and are still having a go.
To send a little message to someone that crosses your mind to give them a word of love and encouragement and to spread a bit more joy when you feel like you've got a bit extra to share.
- Bess O'Connor, Goondiwindi
