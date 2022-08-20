Queensland Country Life
Agriculture is increasingly being portrayed as a villain

By Ben Law
August 20 2022 - 2:00am
Agriculture - hero or villain?

Like many of you, I grew up up in a world when Australian agriculture was seen as the "hero". Hard working families doing risky, backbreaking, and often unforgiving work, adding to the wealth of our country's economy, and helping feed and clothe the world.

