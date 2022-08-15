Queensland Country Life
Strong cattle, sheep and goats listings through AuctionsPlus

Updated August 15 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:00am
$3.51 billion turnover throughput for AuctionsPlus 21-22 financial year

A record A$3.51 Billion turnover through AuctionsPlus has been recorded for the 2021-22 financial year, allowing producers to utilize the national exposure of Australia's largest digital on-line agricultural platform.

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

