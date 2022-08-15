$3.51 billion turnover throughput for AuctionsPlus 21-22 financial year

A record A$3.51 Billion turnover through AuctionsPlus has been recorded for the 2021-22 financial year, allowing producers to utilize the national exposure of Australia's largest digital on-line agricultural platform.
There were 138,830 registered users on the platform and over one million page views per week, paired with an average of 41,796 website visitors in FY22 with cattle, sheep, machinery, working dogs, and even camels being offered.
Overall the results saw record commercial cattle offered, up 10 per cent on the previous year, to total 898,747 head, as commercial sheep and lamb listings rose 6pc, to total 4,677,638 head.
NSW held on to the top listing spot for FY22, with 392,894 head offered and 321,470 head sold - up 33pc, on the previous year.
Favorable seasonal conditions and record high prices inspired increased flows of trade cattle in NSW, while Queensland remained in a rebuild mode, especially following much-needed late wet season rain. Queensland offerings were stable on last year, at 293,589 head
Southern Queensland went back-to-back as the number one region for both listings and purchases on AuctionsPlus in FY22.
The region accounted for 14.5pc of commercial cattle listings on AuctionsPlus, with 129,552 head listed online - 21pc higher than FY21.
Southern Queensland also led the way in cattle purchases, assisted by restocker, processor and feedlot presence in the region, with 171,679 head bought online - a 38pc increase on FY21.
Central West NSW made a return to the top five listing regions, with a 249pc increase in the number of head offered.
The NT registered the largest percentage increases in both offering and sales for FY22, with 5676 head offered and 3484 head sold online - up 123pc and 41pc respectively.
Sheep and lamb numbers offered through AuctionsPlus for the 2021-22 financial year (FY22) reached 4,677,638 head - a 6pc increase on the previous financial year.
NSW offered 2.2 million sheep for FY22, accounting for 47pc of total listings.
Strong prices and seasonal conditions underpinned the 14pc annual increase - with the easing focus on flock rebuilding, after two intense years, also assisting with higher numbers.
Queensland reported a 12pc rise in online listings for FY22, reaching 339,048 head.
The highest clearance rate across all states for FY22 also went to Queensland, buoyed by strong local demand as seasonal conditions improved, along with sustained interstate buying.
Queensland accounted for the majority of the goat listings across the year, with 87,442 head, or 57pc of total listings.
NSW accounted for 42pc of listings, with 64,196 head, while Victoria and South Australia listings totalled 2342 head and 51 head, respectively.
Southern Queensland was the largest listing region for goats making up 37pc of the total, followed by Western NSW with 33pc.
Western Queensland listed 22pc of the total goat offering.
The record year for AuctionsPlus didn't stop with commercial livestock, with machinery and clearing sales registering a 63pc annual increase, totaling 516 sales.
The increase in machinery and clearing sales was assisted by increased demand for second-hand items, resulting in machinery sales representing the largest portion of web traffic viewing, with 42pc of users viewing machinery sales - up 19pc on FY21.
