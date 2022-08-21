A selection of 57 bulls bred with the highest quality genetics have been drafted for the fourth annual Roma Brahman and Queenslander Bull Sale on Wednesday, August 31, at the Roma Saleyards, from 1.30pm.
This year's sale will see the JNH, Samari S, Samari Plains, Jacana, Crown JA, and NK studs offer 47 impeccably bred Red and Grey Brahman bulls, while the Samari Plains and Ebenezer studs will offer 10 first-rate Queenslander bulls.
Elders Stud Stock sale agent Blake Munro, who established the sale with Samari Plains' Keith Wilson, said the sale caters well for graziers in the Maranoa district and beyond.
"The sale provides these producers with a chance to purchase high performance Brahman and Queenslander genetics. These bulls are ready to go out and do the job," Mr Munro said.
Samari S co-principal Sally Sweetland said the Brahman has proven its tick resistance, and protective instincts as mothers, which is necessary in the region with the wild dog population increasing.
"The breed also has proven its resilience in diverse climates. We've been selling more cattle to the southern states and they're handling the cold well," Mrs Sweetland said.
"The sale bulls, though fed prior to the sale, aren't pampered and have grown up foraging for themselves. We back ourselves that they'll be mobile and will get the job done," she said.
A top of $20,000, for Queenslander, Samari Plains Lawson, was reached last year, with a combined average of $6028 achieved. The 57 Brahmans averaged $5927, reaching $13,000 three times, while the 12 Queenslanders averaged $6409.
"The sale group were happy with last year's result and we have a similar line-up of bulls for this year, except with a wider selection of genetics and bull 'types'," Mrs Sweetland said.
She said most of the Maranoa region has enjoyed a terrific season since the drought broke between February and March in 2020.
"We will see drought again though, and the Brahman is known for its hardiness in drought conditions and has the will to survive."
As is tradition a catch-up will be held at the Club Hotel in Roma the night before the sale, with all interested parties invited to attend.
The sale lots will be ready to inspect at the saleyards the day prior to the sale.
Those unable to attend in person can bid online via AuctionsPlus.
The catalogue can be viewed on the Elders Rural website. Please phone the Elders Roma office if you'd like a hard copy.
For pre-sale enquiries please call Elders Roma on (07) 4572 6700 or Elders Stud Stock sale agent Blake Munro on 0428 862 469.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
