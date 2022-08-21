Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Top Brahmans and Queenslanders ready for Roma

MS
By Matt Sherrington
August 21 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big Red: Samari S Ketchup (PP), was the $13,000 equal top price bull in the Brahman section of the 2021 Roma Brahman and Queenslander Bull Sale. He was purchased by the late Warrick Freeman of Meeleebee Downs, Roma.

A selection of 57 bulls bred with the highest quality genetics have been drafted for the fourth annual Roma Brahman and Queenslander Bull Sale on Wednesday, August 31, at the Roma Saleyards, from 1.30pm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.