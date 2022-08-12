A total of 51 Simmental bulls sold to a top price of $30,000 to average $16,255, at the 11th Lucrana on-property bull sale near Texas, conducted by stud principal Andrew Moore.
The sale got off to a flying start will the top price lot of $30,000 selling early as lot seven.
Lucrana Revolution (P) was a younger bull and the vendor catalogued him towards to the front of the catalogue due to his overall quality.
The eye catching smooth shouldered young sire, at just 20 months of age, entered the sale ring weighing 880 kilograms and a measured eye muscle area of 136 square centimetres.
He was bought through the Elite Livestock Auctions on-line bidding platform by Middlemount commercial producers, John and Tara Dumma of Emoh Ruo.
Lucrana Revolution (P) is by Wombete Lincolm L85 (P) from a Lucrana female family.
Also operating through Elite Livestock Auctions, was Warren Gleeson, of Fairview Cattle Company, Alpha.
Mr Gleeson paid to $28,000 for Lucrana Remington R134 (PP), another son of Wombete Lincolm L85 (P) from a Lucrana Ursula female line.
Lucrana Remington R135 (PP) was described by the vendor in the catalogue as a standout sire.
"He is one of the most complete bulls we have ever offered - he is long, soft, with a deep flank with a strong head and exceptionally docile," Mr Moore said.
Buyers were active both on-line and in-person representing central Queensland, through to central and south western Queensland, and into northern NSW.
Vendor, Andrew Moore said he had put their sale back a month from its early July date until today, as he felt it was more convenient to clients, and much closer to their joining dates.
"It also allowed us a little more time for our yearling bulls which have been catalogued to grow out," he said.
Selling agents CL Squires, Inverell and Nutrien Livestock. Auctioneer was Rob Bloch of CL Squires.
