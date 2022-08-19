Queensland Country Life
Big S Group sale numbers bolstered

By Lea Coghlan
August 19 2022 - 2:00am
Highlight: The 2022 Ekka grand champion Santa Gertrudis bull, Ribbleton Steve, (P), exhibited and led by first-time Big S sale vendor Gus Hutchinson, Ribbleton.

The Big S Group Santa Gertrudis Annual Sale on Thursday, September 1 will see 54 high quality bulls and seven registered stud females offered, which have been selected to suit a range of commercial beef and stud operations.

