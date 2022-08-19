The Big S Group Santa Gertrudis Annual Sale on Thursday, September 1 will see 54 high quality bulls and seven registered stud females offered, which have been selected to suit a range of commercial beef and stud operations.
In its 48th year, the long-running multi-vendor Santa Gertrudis sale, will be held at the Allora Showgrounds, Allora, with an offering of top genetic bloodlines catalogued for this year's sale.
The auction will commence at 11.30am, while the sale lots will be available for inspection from 8am on the morning of the sale.
The sale catalogue is drawn from 11 vendors from Queensland's Darling Downs, and the New England and Northern Rivers regions of New South Wales with several new studs joining this year's sale.
Of the 54 bulls on offer, 39 are polled, five of which are homozygous polled (PP) bulls, while six of the females selected are also polled.
Returning vendors are DSB, Hallcraig, Highwood, Linlands, Rosehill, Rose Oak and Santalands. New studs in this year's sale are Groomsville Park, Lindsay Park, Reham and Ribbleton.
New vendor Lindsay Park operates a large commercially-focused beef breeding operation across four properties in the Northern Rivers area of NSW. Lindsay Park has invested heavily in quality genetics acquiring well known Yarrawonga females as the foundation of their stud herd. Leading sires used by Lindsay Park include the sale topping Murgona Levi-R (PP) and Rockingham Powerhouse (P).
The sale will be a memorable one for the youngest new vendor Gus Hutchinson, Ribbleton Stud. At 19 years of age, Mr Hutchinson is passionate about breeding Santa Gertrudis bulls. He'll be coming to the sale fresh from receiving acclaim in the show ring at the Ekka where his bull Ribbleton Steve (P), was named grand champion Santa Gertrudis bull.
While the Hutchinson family are well seasoned commercial cattle producers with a focus on Santa Gertrudis, this is the first year they'll be selling bulls at the Big S Sale.
Big S Group Santa Gertrudis sale committee promotional officer and vendor Alison Mackay said the sale catalogue offered some well-known genetics.
Rosehill will offer sires out of Canowindra Gold Edition, Yarrawonga Versatile and Rosehill Jameson 4. Linlands will offer sires from Yarrawonga Donatello and Yulgibar Guru, while DSB will have first-time offerings from Glenn Oakes Nifty on offer. Other bloodlines featured in the catalogue include Dangarfield Quarterback, Yarrawonga Yemen, Tyndale Noddy and Yarrawonga Youtube.
A line-up of seven classified females, some PTIC or with calf at foot, will round out the catalogue, providing stud buyers the opportunity to secure some top female genetics for their operations.
A semen package from Watasanta Monkey 2244 (P) will also go under the hammer on account of his current owners Luke and Tanya Hoare. This will again be of great interest to stud buyers hoping to secure some of these limited release genetics.
Marketing agent Andrew Meara, Elders Toowoomba, said the Big S Sale was a good grassroots multi-vendor sale, and represented value for money.
"There is something for everyone" Mr Meara said.
"There is a good line of herd bulls and very good run of females to complete the sale. There'll be some really good genetics," he said.
Miss Mackay said the Big S Sale offered animals that would suit stud buyers or commercial operations, where the Santa Gertrudis breed was well known for its crossbreeding values.
"There is much to like about the Santa Gertrudis breed," she said.
"Weight gains achieved from crossbreeding provide excellent carcase returns for steers and cull females. The 700kg-plus size of fattened cull females at the end of their productive life of 14-plus years, combined with the adaptability of the breed to a variety of climatic conditions are key advantages for producers using Santa bulls in their operations."
Miss MacKay said the Big S Sale offered excellent value for money, with the average price from the 2021 Big S sale being $9000, topping at $23,000, providing plenty of options to suit every budget.
As one of the first sales of the Santa Gertrudis circuit, buyers are well advised to attend the Big S Sale and select a quality Santa Gertrudis bull as the average prices from subsequent Santa sales historically increase as the season progresses.
AuctionsPlus will cater for those who are unable to attend the sale in person with photos and videos of each lot being available on the website.
